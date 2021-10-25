Sheridan volleyball falls to Thunder Basin
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs lost 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-9) at Thunder Basin Saturday.
“Our kids struggled with serve receive and didn’t hit the ball as well as I know they can,” head coach Lori Byrd said. “So this week, we will work hard and get ready for regionals. Still hoping we can go in there and upset somebody. (We’re) believing in each other and never giving up!”
Senior Preslee Moser led the team with seven kills. Seniors Brynn Burton and Reese Anderson tied for the team lead in digs with seven.
Sheridan next plays at the regional tournament starting Friday.
Sheridan swim competes at conference meet
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs finished third out of six teams at the East Conference swim meet Saturday in Gillette. Sheridan recorded 225 points while Cheyenne Central claimed first place with 326.
The Lady Broncs won two races and tallied multiple second-place finishes.
Junior Olivia Dannhaus won the A final in the 100-yard breaststroke. Abigail Walton took first in the 500-yard freestyle B final.
Sheridan has next week off before heading back to Gillette for the state championship meet Nov. 5-6.
Big Horn volleyball beats Greybull
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams took three straight sets to beat Greybull 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 27-25) Saturday at Big Horn High School.
“(We) came out and played how we finished the night (Friday),” head coach Alli Nikont said. “The girls are starting to peak at the right time.”
Freshman Emme Mullinax finished with 10 kills, junior Ashley Billings recorded 10 digs, and sophomore Emma Prior dished out 25 assists — all team highs.
Big Horn next plays Wright in the regional tournament at 1 p.m. Friday at Tongue River High School.
Tongue River volleyball beats Rocky Mountain
DAYTON — The Tongue River Lady Eagles swept Rocky Mountain 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-17) Saturday on the road.
“It was a great last weekend of the regular season,” head coach Janelle Manore said. “We came out of it with three wins and got to celebrate an amazing bunch of seniors.”
Starting Friday, Tongue River will host regionals.
Arvada-Clearmont volleyball gains forfeit win against Ten Sleep
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers’ Saturday game against Ten Sleep was canceled by Ten Sleep. It counts as a forfeit win for Arvada-Clearmont and a forfeit loss for the Lady Pioneers.
The Lady Panthers host the regional tournament starting Friday in Buffalo.
Sheridan Hawks fall to Yellowstone Quake
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks dropped a close game to the Yellowstone Quake 4-2 Saturday on the road. Sheridan has now lost nine straight contests.
Yellowstone scored the first two goals of the game before the Hawks responded with two — one by Makhai Sparks and another by McCaffery Billings — in the second period. The score was tied 2-2 heading into the third.
There, the Quake’s Gabe Coppo struck for two goals to put Yellowstone up for good.
Sheridan outshot the Quake 48-46.
The Hawks will travel back to Cody for another series with Yellowstone next weekend.