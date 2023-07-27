Generic Baseball Photo 002.jpg
Buy Now

Generic Baseball photo

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Troopers take early playoff exit

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team has been ousted from the double ‘AA’ State Tournament. The Troopers fell to Gillette 4-2 in Jackson Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Recommended for you