Troopers take early playoff exit
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team has been ousted from the double ‘AA’ State Tournament. The Troopers fell to Gillette 4-2 in Jackson Wednesday afternoon.
The Troopers earned the No. 1 seed but lost to No. 4 seed Casper and No. 3 seed Gillette in back-to-back days. Gillette started with a 4-0 lead, and Sheridan scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Starting ace Trevor Stowe struck out 10 batters but the Trooper bats couldn’t muster an offensive attack.
Jets fall to top team in state
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets baseball team hosted No. 1 Powell Wednesday night and lost 7-1 in round one of the single ‘A’ State Tournament.
The Jets found themselves down 4-0 after two innings of play. Dominic Destefano of Sheridan recorded a hit and an RBI. The Jets face Lovell 1 p.m. at Thorne-Rider Stadium Thursday. The loser will be eliminated.
