Bronc Nordic team competes in Casper
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Nordic ski team competed in a 5k skate ski race Friday and 7k classic ski race Saturday in Casper.
On Friday, Kayley Alicke placed 17th out of 57 girl skiers. Sean Kyle Taylor came in 39th place out of 65 boy racers.
On Saturday, Alicke led the girls team once again placing 18th, and Taylor improved to 35th place in the boys race.
The Broncs ski again Friday and Saturday in Lander.
Hawks split OT games
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks hockey team split home games against Yellowstone Friday and Saturday.
The Hawks lost to the Quake 5-4 in overtime Friday as Yellowstone scored two minutes into extra time. Sheridan squandered a 2-0 lead to begin the game. Nathan Awoyemi led the Hawks with a pair of goals.
On Saturday, it was Yellowstone that blew a 2-0 lead. Parker Norling scored his second goal of the game 3:36 into overtime to win the game.
The Hawks host Gillette Wild Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30, and Saturday’s game will be played in Gillette.
U18 Hawks dominate Miners
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks U18 team swept Rock Springs over the weekend at the M&M’s Center.
The Hawks beat the Miners 12-2 Saturday and never trailed. Levi Menenhal scored a hat trick with three goals. On Sunday, Sheridan won 8-2. Bryce Camino scored a hat trick, and his third goal was short-handed.
The Hawks play at Gillette Jan. 20 and 21. Friday’s game starts at 3:30 p.m., while Saturday’s face-off is at 11:15 a.m.
U19 girls Hawks finish busy weekend unscathed
SHERIDAN — The U19 Hawks girl hockey team won all four games over the weekend. The Hawks beat Casper-Douglas 13-1 Friday and beat them again 11-3 Saturday.
The Hawks then edged Cheyenne 6-5 Saturday with Carsyn Thompson’s game-winning unassisted goal, and then narrowly beat them again 2-1 Sunday as Mallorie Akers’ goal proved the game winner.
Bronc wrestlers win invitational
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys wrestling team won the Shane Shatto Invitational in Douglas Saturday out of 29 teams.
Kolten Powers took first place at 126 pounds, Dane Steel and Colson Coon earned second in their respective classes and Terran Grooms placed third at 170 pounds. Aiden Collingwood came in fifth place at 138 pounds.
The Lady Broncs placed third out of 26 teams. Sheridan was behind Chadron (Nebraska) and Kelly Walsh. Becca Oetken and Jade Bohm placed first in their respective classes and Allyson Bauer, Paityn Covolo and Eva Anderson placed third in theirs.
Tongue River came in 26th place.
The Jan. 12th home dual against Kelly Walsh has been postponed to Feb. 2. The Broncs next head to Missoula, Montana, Jan. 13-14 for a tournament. The Eagles next compete at Newcastle Jan. 13-14.