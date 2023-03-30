Boys soccer moved to Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer games this weekend will be played in Gillette instead of Sheridan, as Scott Field remains unsafe for competition due to snow accumulations.
Games will be played 4 and 6 p.m. Friday vs. Cheyenne East, and 10 a.m. and noon Saturday vs. Cheyenne Central.
Team Wyoming hits SoCal ice Thursday
SHERIDAN — Eight Under-14 Sheridanite hockey players will hit the ice Thursday in Irvine, California for the USA Hockey National Championships.
Alana Mowry, Willow Koltiska, Breann Charlebois, Avery Nikirk, Juniper Koltiska, Merritt Haswell, Alyssa Biteman and Mallorie Akers were chosen for U14 Girls Team Wyoming. T
The team won the 14U Tier 2 Girls District Championship in North Dakota Feb. 26, earning them a trip to Irvine, California for the 2023 Girls Tier II 14U 1A National Championships.
Team Wyoming faces the Adirondack Northstars from New York at Great Park Ice in Irvine 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Friday, the girls play Hockey Club Fairbanks from Alaska at 1:15 p.m.
Saturday, Team Wyoming faces Nashville Jr. Predators from Tennessee at 11:05 a.m. before bracket play Sunday and Monday.