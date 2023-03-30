SHS Boys Soccer_AS 001web.jpg
The Sheridan High School soccer fields are still covered from end to end deep hard packed snow Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Due to terrible spring weather the soccer teams are forced to practice inside.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Boys soccer moved to Gillette

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer games this weekend will be played in Gillette instead of Sheridan, as Scott Field remains unsafe for competition due to snow accumulations. 

