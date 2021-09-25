Broncs football loses 24-21
SHERIDAN — For the second consecutive week, the Sheridan Broncs’ football game came down to the wire. But this time, at Cheyenne East Friday, the result was different.
The Broncs lost 24-21, missing a potential game-tying field goal with one second left.
“We played four quarters and had a chance to tie it in the end,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “Overall, they were more physical than us and had us on our heels. We need to learn from this and come back strong this upcoming week.”
Sheridan scored first on a Dom Kaszas touchdown catch and led 14-11 at halftime. The Thunderbirds took the lead with a touchdown in the third quarter. Both teams added seven in the fourth, which was enough for East to hold off the Broncs.
The Thunderbirds outgained Sheridan 409 yards to 323.
The Broncs host Natrona County at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
Sheridan volleyball beats Riverton, Douglas during first day of invitational
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball competed in the first day of an invitational in Casper Friday, finishing among the top eight teams.
“I am so proud of these girls,” head coach Lori Byrd said. “They fought hard and got the job done.”
In its first match, the team won two sets against Riverton with scores of 25-23 and 25-15.
“In the first set, we were down 23-17, and we fought back to win.” Byrd said.
In its match against Douglas, the team lost its first set 25-24. However, Sheridan rallied and won its next two sets with scores of 25-14 and 21-19, respectively.
In their last match of the night, the Lady Broncs lost both of their sets against Laramie, which is currently 18-0 this season. The Lady Broncs lost the matches 25-12 and 25-19.
The team got second in its pool and will be playing in the gold bracket Saturday.
The Lady Broncs compete next when they host Cheyenne Central Oct. 1 starting at 6 p.m.
Sheridan tennis competes at state tournament
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls tennis teams competed at the state tournament in Gillette Thursday and Friday.
Boys:
In No. 1 singles, Reed Rabon beat Cheyenne Central’s Isaiah Rigg in two sets before dropping to the consolation bracket with a two-set loss to Jackson’s Campbell Gervais. There, he beat Luke Lass of Thunder Basin in three sets before being eliminated with a three-set loss to Laramie’s Samuel Johnson-Noya.
In No. 2 singles, Luke Lawson beat Rawlins’ Griffin Searle in two sets before dropping to the consolation bracket with a three-set loss to Cheyenne South’s Nikolas Lock. There, he beat Thunder Basin’s Josh Klassen in two sets before being eliminated with a three-set loss to Korbin Arnell of Green River.
In No. 1 doubles, Jake Woodrow and Cael Hamrick will face a Kelly Walsh duo in the state championship Saturday. They opened with a two-set victory over a Rawlins duo, beat a Green River pairing in two sets and downed a Powell duo in two sets.
In No. 2 doubles, Aaron Bujans and Peter Jost opened with a two-set victory over a Jackson duo and beat a Campbell County pairing before dropping to the consolation bracket with a two-set loss to a Laramie duo. There, they lost in three sets to a Cheyenne South duo.
In No. 3 doubles, Tyler Hutton and Sean Brown beat a Rawlins duo before dropping to the consolation bracket with a three-set loss to a Laramie pairing. There, they beat a Thunder Basin duo in two sets before being eliminated in two sets by a Kelly Walsh pairing.
Girls:
In No. 1 singles, Sydni Bilyeu beat Kirsten Anderson of Rawlins in two sets before dropping to the consolation bracket with a two-set loss to Cheyenne Central’s Ashli Smedley. There, Bilyeu beat Laramie’s Lina Woelk in two sets and took down Cheyenne East’s Paige Frazier in three before being eliminated in two sets by Campbell County’s Alexa Richert.
In No. 2 singles, Alli Ligocki beat Torrington’s Jacee Shields in two sets and Cheyenne East’s Nedra McIlwaine in two before dropping to the consolation bracket with a two-set loss to Kelly Walsh’s Gabriella Blumberg. There, she was eliminated by Cody’s Anna Brenner in three sets.
In No. 1 doubles, Madi Katschke and Hailey Herzog opened with a two-set win over a Rawlins duo and beat a Green River pairing in three sets before dropping to the consolation bracket with a two-set loss to Kelly Walsh. There, they were eliminated in two sets by a Jackson duo.
In No. 2 doubles, Gillian Mitzel and May Lawson beat a Rawlins duo in two sets before dropping to the consolation bracket with a two-set loss to a Cheyenne East pairing. There, they beat a Campbell County duo in two sets and Green River pairing in three sets before being eliminated with a three-set loss to Cheynne Central.
In No. 3 doubles, Laurin Jensen and Katie Venn opened with a three-set win over a Laramie duo and beat a Cheyenne Central pairing in three sets before dropping to the consolation bracket with a two-set loss to Natrona. There, they were eliminated with a three-set loss to a Cheyenne East duo.
Saturday is the final day of Sheridan’s fall tennis season.
Sheridan cross-country boys take first, girls take second in Rapid City Invitational
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan cross-country boys varsity team took top honors at the Rapid City Area Schools Invitational High School Cross Country Meet, while the girls team took second.
“Our teams ran great races today in all four races,” head coach Art Baures said. “For us to go to a big meet like this and run at the front of each race shows commitment and trust in the process of training and racing.”
With 66 points, the boys beat second-place finisher Rapid City by 23 points. The Broncs were led by Austin Akers in fourth place with a time of 16:16; Reese Charest in 10th place with a time of 16:36; and Robby Miller in 14th place with a time of 16:46.
The Sheridan High School girls took second place with 98 points, which was 18 points behind top finisher Rapid City. The Lady Broncs were led by Abby Newton in 10th place with a time of 19:09; Ella Kessner in 21st place with a time of 19:54; and Maggie Turpin in 22nd place with a time of 19:54.
“Our older more experienced athletes are doing a great job of learning races and bringing our younger athletes along,” Baures said. “It’s going to take a total team effort to accomplish our goals in the last half of the season.”
Big Horn volleyball wins two, loses one
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball competed in the first day of an invitational in Casper Friday, losing two games and winning one.
“They played hard today,” head coach Alli Nikont said. “They battled through some tough games and through fatigue at the end of the day. They are working hard and getting better every day.”
In their first game, the Lady Rams lost to Thunder Basin in two sets, 25-17 and 25-24.
They rebounded in their next game against Cheyenne South, winning both sets 25-19 and 25-18.
In its final game of the night, the team lost both sets to Evanston 25-11 and 25-24.
The Lady Rams compete next in Kaycee Oct. 1 starting at 2 p.m.
Tongue River football loses to Newcastle in overtime battle
DAYTON — Tongue River High School football traveled to Newcastle Friday and lost in overtime 20-17.
“In overtime, we kicked a field goal but gave up a touchdown on third down to lose the game,” head coach Steve Hanson said. “The bottom line is the boys played hard, but Newcastle did just enough to win.”
Hanson commended the work of his players, especially Eli Cummins, Garrett Ostler and Ryan McCafferty.
“I did not, as the head coach, do enough to get my team ready, and the loss is on me,” Hanson said. “The boys played hard to the very end, and I need to do better to get us ready if we want to get back to winning football games.”
The Eagles continue action Oct. 1 when they host Upton-Sundance starting at 6 p.m.
Tongue River, Big Horn cross-country co-host Brinton Duel
BIG HORN — The Big Horn and Tongue River high school cross-country teams co-hosted The Brinton Duel, a friendly meet, Friday at the Brinton Museum.
Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler and Al Spotted won with identical 18:15 times. They ran side-by-side the entire race. Maddy Hill paced the girls’ side by finishing in 21:55.
Big Horn’s Ethan Alliot ranked third with a time of 19:55.
Big Horn continues action Oct. 2 at the Haystack Invitational in Wright. Tongue River will take next week off before racing again Oct. 8 at the Wayne Cheney Invitational in Gillette.
Sheridan Hawks host Butte Cobras
SHERIDAN — The NA3HL Sheridan Hawks hosted the Butte Cobras in the first game of a weekend series Friday and won in overtime 4-3 for their first victory of the season.
Sheridan took a 3-2 lead into the third period but surrendered the tying goal at the 15:32 mark. Nathan Gilleshammer scored the go-ahead goal in overtime.
The Hawks host the Cobras for night two Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.