Cowen named COY, many Troopers receive All-State nod
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team was well represented in the Wyoming American Legion double ‘AA’ All-State selections.
Austin Cowen was named Coach of the Year in his first season at the helm for the Troopers. Dylan Greenough-Groom, Cael Hamrick and Trevor Stowe received unanimous selections.
Michael Greer received in fourth All-State nomination and Avon Barney received his first.
Troopers open state tournament play
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team opened the double ‘AA’ state tournament in Jackson with a dominating victory over No. 8 seed Rock Springs Monday, winning 10-0.
The Troopers opened postseason play by scoring three runs in the first inning. Pitchers Dylan Greenough-Groom and Frankie Maestri combined on the mound with a two-hit shutout. Tyler Ormseth had a hit and four RBIs. Trevor Stowe recorded three hits and an RBI.
No. 1 seed Sheridan faces No. 4 seed Casper Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Jackson.
Polo club hosts games
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted a pair of games Sunday at the Big Horn Equestrian Center.
WYTX defeated Sheridan Seed Co. 7-6 in the Bucky King Memorial game. Phillip Kampshoff was named Most Valuable Player and “Carmen” owned by Wayne Garrison, played by Lucio Benedit was the Best Playing Pony.
Perk’s Hospital beat BTA / Lightning Bolt 9-6 in the Shane Winkler Memorial finals. The MVP was Malia Bryan of Perk’s Hospital and the Best Playing Pony was “Larry” owned by Rob Beckman and played by Steve Krueger of BTA / Lightning Bolt.
Sheridan Speedway summer races continue
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Speedway hosted races Sunday.
Dean Larson won the 10-lap modular four race. Jeremy Castro finished first in the 15-lap street stock feature.
Bart Taylor won the 15-lap modified race.
Austin Long won the 20-lap Midwest modulars feature. Eli Davidson finished first in the 10-lap quarter midgets feature.
Ames Davidson won the 20-lap quarter midgets race.
Sheridan Speedways hosts its next set of races Sunday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m.