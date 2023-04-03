SHS soccer teams face Cheyenne teams
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys soccer teams faced Cheyenne East Friday and Cheyenne Central Saturday on the road.
The Lady Broncs traveled to Cheyenne for the games, postponing the game against East Friday. The team beat Central Saturday, 2-0.
The Broncs, originally slated to host the Cheyenne teams in Sheridan, played the games in Gillette due to unsafe conditions at Homer Scott Field.
The Broncs beat East Friday in double overtime, 2-1, and lost to Central Saturday, 2-1.
The teams face Thunder Basin on the road Tuesday and play Campbell County Thursday, with the girls traveling and the boys tentatively hosting.
Tracksters relocate to Greybull meet
DAYTON — Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont track and field teams competed at the Bill Gerrard Memorial in Greybull Saturday. Big Horn competed in Miles City, Montana, but results were not available at press time Monday.
Tongue River boys finished third as a team and the girls finished sixth as a team. AC girls finished 11th.
Arvada-Clearmont's Dellana Michelena finished seventh in girls high jump, clearing 4 feet, 7 inches.
Kamryn Michelena finished 10th in girls discus with a throw of 71 feet, 10 inches. She also finished 10th in shot put with a toss of 16 feet, 10 inches.
First-year ACHS track athlete Ian Andreen competed in discus, shot put, the 100-meter dash and high jump.
For Tongue River, the boys 4-by-100-meter relay (Scott Arizona, Alex Barker, Kaden Hill, Aiden Wyatt) took first with a time of 47.93 seconds.
Javin Walker finished first in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.84 seconds, fifth in long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 1.5 inches and fifth in triple jump (39 feet, 5.25 inches).
Caleb Kilbride finished first in 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.1 seconds and sixth in triple jump (40 feet, 9.5 inches).
Derrek Miller finished fifth in the 400-meter run (58.25 seconds).
Scott Arizona finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25 seconds.
Colter Hanft finished first in boys shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 11 inches, eighth in boys discus with a throw of 98 feet, 11 inches, third in the 200-meter dash (24.93 seconds) and ninth in the 100-meter dash (12.50 seconds).
Bonner Wood finished 10th in discus with a throw of 94 feet, 9 inches, third in shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 6.5 inches.
Cole Kukuchka finished second in 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.25 seconds, followed by Aiden Wyatt in fourth (18.4) and Kaden Hill in fifth (18.64).
Kukuchka also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.66 seconds), followed by Kilbride (45.34 seconds) in fourth, Caleb Vollmer in sixth (48.58) and Hagen Walker in 10th (51.51).
Isaiah Cotes finished fifth in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 13.46 seconds.
Jeniah Lovingood earned second place in girls discus with a throw of 90 feet, 8 inches, second in shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 10.5 inches, fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.72 seconds and finished fifth in the 200-meter dash (30.13 seconds).
Paxten Aksamit finished 10th in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 15.18 seconds and ninth in the 200-meter dash (31.04).
Jazlyn Ryan finished 10th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 31.18 seconds.
TR girls Grace Perkins, Elizabeth Heser, Peighton Kenney and Madison Thomas took four of the top seven places in the 1,600-meter run.
Faith Whitehead finished fifth in discus with a throw of 88 feet, 5 inches and third in shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 7 inches.
ACHS track is scheduled to compete at Kelly Walsh Thursday, with Sheridan tracksters getting back into action Friday at the Queen City Classic in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Big Horn competes at Miles City
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School track and field athletes competed in Miles City, Montana, over the weekend. The boys earned first place as a team, and the girls earned fifth place as a team.
Top 10 results for Big Horn teams include:
Girls
100-meter dash
• Fifth place, Lexi Clark, 14.05 seconds
• Seventh place, Saydee Zimmer, 14.17 seconds
200-meter dash
• Sixth place, Saydee Zimmer, 29.41 seconds
• Seventh place, Lexi Clark, 29.55 seconds
• Ninth place, Peyton McLaughlin, 29.78 seconds
800-meter run
• Fifth place, Aubrey Butler, 2 minutes, 45.39 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Fifth place, Aubrey Butler, 6 minutes, 17.05 seconds
100-meter hurdles
• Second place, Peyton McLaughlin, 17.63 seconds
• Third place, Raegan McLaughlin, 19.05 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Peyton McLaughlin, 50.42 seconds
• Seventh place, Raegan McLaughlin, 1 minute, 0.5 seconds
High jump
• Second place, Lexi Clark, 4 feet, 10 inches
Long jump
• Fifth place, Kate Mohrmann, 14 feet, 8 inches
• Seventh place, Ashley Billings, 14 feet, 3.5 inches
• Eighth place, Giuliana DeLuca, 14 feet, 0.5 inches
Triple jump
• Second place, Kate Mohrmann, 32 feet, 7 inches
• Fourth place, Ashley Billings, 19 feet, 11.5 inches
• Sixth place, Raegan McLaughlin, 27 feet, 10.75 inches
• Seventh place, Paige Zent, 27 feet, 10.25 inches
Boys
100-meter dash
• Second place, Dylan Greenough-Groom, 11.47 seconds
200-meter dash
• Sixth place, Owen Petty, 25.189 seconds
• 10th place, Paul Lobdell, 25.58 seconds
400-meter dash
• Second place, Owen Petty, 55.62 seconds
800-meter run
• Second place, Ethan Alliot, 2 minutes, 11.78 seconds
• Fifth place, Cameron Guelde, 2 minutes, 22.5 seconds
• Eighth place, Sander Moog, 2 minutes, 26.56 seconds
• 10th place, Chase Baker, 2 minutes, 27.45 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Fourth place, Ethan Alliot, 4 minutes, 54.98 seconds
• Sixth place, Cameron Guelde, 5 minutes, 11.91 seconds
• Eighth place, Chase Baker, 5 minutes, 19.69 seconds
110-meter hurdles
• First place, Caleb Gibson, 16.7 seconds
• Second place, Isaac Adsit, 17.01 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Caleb Gibson, 45.93 seconds
• Second place, Isaac Adsit, 46.87 seconds
• Fourth place, Daniel Walker, 49.03 seconds
Shot put
• Second place, Cooper Garber, 42 feet, 2.25 inches
• Fifth place, Will Taylor, 37 feet, 9.25 inches
• 10th place, Paul Lobdell, 34 feet, 10 inches
Discus
• Second place, Cooper Garber, 133 feet, 9 inches
• Eighth place, Will Taylor, 99 feet
• Ninth place, Paul Lobdell, 98 feet, 8 inches
High jump
• Second place, Sander Moog, 5 feet, 8 inches
• Fifth place, Dylan Greenough-Groom, 5 feet, 4 inches
• Eighth place, Dawson Van Dyken, 5 feet, 2 inches
• Eighth place, Caleb Adsit, 5 feet, 2 inches
Long jump
• Second place, Dylan Greenough-Groom, 20 feet, 0.5 inches
• Third place, Gavin Stafford, 20 feet
• Fourth place, Owen Petty, 19 feet, 6.5 inches
• Ninth place, Avon Barney, 18 feet, 10 inches
Triple jump
• Fourth place, Connor Morris, 36 feet, 7.25 inches
• Fifth place, Conner Horsley, 36 feet, 2.5 inches
• 10th place, Caleb Adsit, 33 feet, 5.5 inches
Big Horn is off this week for Easter.
Mavericks games canceled
SHERIDAN — The Mavericks boys high school lacrosse team was slated to compete in Helena over the weekend and the girls team in Cheyenne, but all games were canceled due to weather concerns. The boys compete next in Cody April 8, and the girls compete in Billings April 7-8.
Team Wyoming runs dry at nationals
SHERIDAN —Team Wyoming's girls under-14 team finished 0-3 in the USA Hockey National Championships in Irvine, California, over the weekend.
Team Wyoming dropped its first game Thursday against the Adirondack Northstars from New York, 6-3. Team Wyoming played Hockey Club Fairbanks from Alaska Friday. The team lost 4-0. Saturday, Team Wyoming lost to Nashville Jr. Predators from Tennessee 4-0.
Alana Mowry, Willow Koltiska, Breann Charlebois, Avery Nikirk, Juniper Koltiska, Merritt Haswell, Alyssa Biteman and Mallorie Akers were the Sheridan representatives chosen for U14 Girls Team Wyoming.
The team won the 14U Tier 2 Girls District Championship in North Dakota Feb. 26, earning them a trip to Irvine, California for the 2023 Girls Tier II 14U 1A National Championships.
Sheridanites earn points for BHSU track
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School graduates earned points for the Black Hills State University men's and women's track and field team at the Colorado State University — Pueblo Invitational Saturday.
Tim Brown finished fifth in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9 minutes, 41.97 seconds.
Xiomara Robinson finished in the top 10 in women's 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:42.43 seconds and placed third in the 5K with a 17:57.12. Sylvia Brown finished fourth in the 5K with a time of 17:57.43.
Hanah Sullivan finished sixth in shot put with a 12.14-meter throw.
The Yellow Jackets travel to Vermillion, South Dakota, next weekend for a University of South Dakota Early Bird meet Friday and Saturday.
Coe-Kirkham adding value to UW golf
SHERIDAN — Kirby Coe-Kirkham is working to complete his senior year of golf at the University of Wyoming. The team will host the 2023 Wyoming Cowboy Classic Monday and Tuesday at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. Coe-Kirkham is averaging 72.57 strokes per round, placing himself third in the UW team lineup.