SHS Wrestling v Worland 001.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan's Dane Steel looks to his bench for advice as he secures the pin against Worland's Dawson Utterback Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Bronc wrestlers excel out-of-state

 SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys wrestling team placed fifth out of 32 teams at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula, Montana. 

Recommended for you