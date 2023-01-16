Bronc wrestlers excel out-of-state
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys wrestling team placed fifth out of 32 teams at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula, Montana.
Dane Steel placed third in the 160 weight class, while Kolten Powers also placed third at 120 pounds.
Broncs compete in Lander
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Nordic Ski teams competed at the Lander Invitational Saturday. The boys team finished in sixth place out of eight teams. Jackson won the day. The Lady Broncs finished seventh out of eight teams.
Sheridan is back to action in alpine skiing at Casper Mountain Jan 13-14.
Hawks rivalry woes continue
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks hockey team dropped a pair of games to Gillette over the weekend. The Hawks were drubbed 11-3 on home ice Friday night. The Wild built a 7-0 lead early into the second period. Ryan McKenna, Josh Humphreys and Caleb Murray scored goals for the Hawks.
The Hawks dropped Saturday’s game in Gillette 6-3. The Wild led 3-0 at the first intermission. Sheridan’s Jackson LeBrasseur, Teejay Torgrimson and McKenna tallied goals.
The Hawks are now 0-8 against the division-leading Wild.
Sheridan travels to Badlands for games Jan. 27-28. The Sabres are in last place in the frontier division and the Hawks (19-14-2) sit in third place out of eight divisional teams.