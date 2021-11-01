Sheridan volleyball falls to Cheyenne Central
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs’ season came to a close Saturday at the 4A East Regional Tournament in Gillette. They fought Cheyenne Central for five sets but lost 3-2 (14-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19, 15-8).
Sheridan won the first two sets, but a third set victory proved elusive.
“We played hard and never gave up,” head coach Lori Byrd said. “I’m very proud of these young ladies.”
Brooke Larsen led the Lady Broncs with 13 kills and 31 serve receptions. Brynn Burton recorded 20 digs, and Hanah Sullivan had 21 assists.
Sheridan finished with a 9-22 record.
Sheridan Hawks lose to split series with Quake
SHERIDAN — After winning the series opener Friday, the Sheridan Hawks lost to the Yellowstone Quake 7-4 Saturday to split the weekend set in Cody.
Sheridan outshot the Quake 41-39 and scored the first goal of the game at the 5:31 mark of the first period. Mason Friedricks was the Hawk who sent the puck home.
The Quake responded almost immediately, though, knotting the score 1-1 a minute later. They tacked on two more unanswered goals in the first period and added another at the start of the second to take a 4-1 lead before Sheridan found the back of the net again.
Yellowstone led 5-2 at the end of the second period and held off any Hawks comeback attempt in the third to win 7-4.
Sheridan heads to Great Falls, Montana, next weekend for two games with the Great Falls Americans. Both Friday and Saturday’s games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.