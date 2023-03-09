03-21-22 Sam Lecholat NCAA Tournament 01.jpg

Sam Lecholat cuts down a piece of the net after Montana State won the Big Sky Conference Championship over Northern Colorado Saturday, March 12, 2022. The title was the Bobcats' third in program history and first since 1996.

 Courtesy Photo | Montana State University Athletics

Lecholat, Bobcats win conference championship

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School alum Sam Lecholat and the Montana State men’s basketball team are heading to the NCAA tournament for the second straight year. 

