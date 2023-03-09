Lecholat, Bobcats win conference championship
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School alum Sam Lecholat and the Montana State men’s basketball team are heading to the NCAA tournament for the second straight year.
The Bobcats defeated Northern Arizona to claim the Big Sky tournament title Wednesday night, winning 85-78.
The sophomore from Sheridan played four minutes and scored two points and tallied a rebound.
The Bobcats will find out their round of 64 opponent in the NCAA tournament Sunday.
Hawks forward commits for NCAA program
SHERIDAN — Hawks forward Parker Norling has committed to play NCAA Division II hockey at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Norling, 20, joined the Hawks in the 2021-22 season, where he had 22 points in 14 games with 15 goals and seven assists.
The Andover, Minnesota native scored 15 goals and tallied 38 assists this season.