Hawks obliterate Butte Cobras 21-0
SHERIDAN — The NA3HL Sheridan Hawks played to a decisive 21-0 victory against the Butte Cobras at the Whitney Rink at the M&M's Center Friday night.
The North American 3 Hockey League Hawks are now 2-1.
Forward Logan Syrup led the team with five goals and two assists, while forward Peyton Kesselhon netted a hat trick with one assist.
Defenseman Simon Herz and forwards Justin Schwartzmiller, Nathan Gilleshammer and Luke Desmarais all had two goals apiece.
Forward Jacob Cummings added one goal and six assists, while forward Blake Billings recorded one goal and five assists and defenseman Zach Carson had one goal and four assists.
Forward Kamden Sengheiser tallied one goal and three assists, and forward Gavin Miller rounded out the Hawks' scoring with a goal.
Goaltender James Downie stopped all seven of the shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the still-early season.
Game two of the two-game series starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Whitney Rink.
Broncs blow out Kelly Walsh High School
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football dominated the Kelly Walsh Trojans 41-7 to move to 4-3 on the season.
Head coach Jeff Mowry said it feels good to get the team back into the win column and praised an overall team effort that led to the comfortable win.
"We got some stops and some good special teams that got us in good field position," he said.
The team had a bit of a lull in the second quarter, he said, but got rolling again toward halftime thanks to more quality defense.
"The whole scheme, starting with all the coaches and then everybody who plays on defense ... they just buy into it and play hard," he said. "It's fun to watch."
Mowry said the biggest contributing factor in the game was the turnover ratio that provided the Broncs momentum, eventually turning into points.
Sheridan will next take on Campbell County High School at home on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.
SHS boys cross country finishes third, girls second at Wayne Cheney Invitational
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys cross-country team finished third out of three teams at the Wayne Cheney Invitational in Gillette after running their junior varsity runners in the varsity race. Thunder Basin finished in first and Campbell County finished second.
Josh McDowell led the boys team with a fifth-place finish and time of 18:39.70.
Landrum Wiley finished 10th with a time of 18:54.16, Marcus Hale placed 12th with a time of 10:09.87, Isaac Otto placed 15th with time of 19:27.42, Nathan Sawyer placed 16th with a time of 19:59.87, Trent Foster placed 17th with a time of 20:24.34, Hunter Gonzales placed 18th with a time of 20:35.04, Kade McMeans placed 19th with a time of 20:40.99 and Kaden Anderson placed 21st with a time of 21:04.27.
The girls team, also running junior varsity athletes, fared slightly better, placing second out of three teams. Thunder Basin again won the meet, with Campbell County placing third.
Vivian Morey led the team with a time of 22:39.29, earning a sixth place finish.
Sage Lowe was close behind in seventh with a time of 22:58.21, Chloe Jorgenson placed 10th with a time of 23:07.53, Gillian Mason placed 11th with a time of 23:21.04 and Olivia Fried placed 14th with a time of 24:20. 62.
Head coach Art Baures said he was pleased with the way his younger athletes performed in the races.
"It was a great opportunity for some of our JV runners to get some varsity competition," he said. "The younger athletes did a nice job of racing against CCHS and TB varsity runners."
Baures said SHS will now prepare their top JV and varsity runners for the conference meet in Cheyenne at 1 p.m. Oct. 16.
Rams extend winning streak to four games
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School Rams improved their record on the season to 4-2, taking care of Glenrock 42-8 on the road.
Head coach Kirk McLaughlin said his team's fast start and quality defense paved the way to an impressive win.
That quality defense saw the Rams shut out the Herders through three quarters and only give up eight total points for the game.
"We challenged the boys to be tough and gritty," he said. "We put a cap on mistakes, handled their adjustments and made our own. We were just a more disciplined defense."
McLaughlin said stopping the Herders early and often was key and that a constantly improving offensive line is helping on that side of the ball.
"We had a fast start," he said. "We scored right away and got our fire going."
The Rams will look to extend their win streak to five against rival Tongue River on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.
Rams cross-country finishes fourth of six at Glenrock
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School's cross-country team finished fourth of six teams at the Glenrock Invitational Friday afternoon.
Senior JB Brogdon led the Rams by finishing sixth with a time of 19:24.25.
Sophomore Ethan Alliot placed 14th with a 20:12.37 time, and senior Cameron Tift finished shortly after in 16th place with a time of 20:20.59. Freshman Chase Baker ran a 23:02.02 to place 37th, and freshman Gideon Partenheimer placed 42nd with a 24:16.99 time.
Coach Tish Cooper was pleased with the performance, saying the team was "on fire today."
She pointed to consistent and competitive performances from Partenheimer and Baker and praised PR times for both Baker and Tift.
"We're just happy to be healthy and having fun in the incredible fall weather across eastern Wyoming," she said.
The Rams will run in the Powder River Conference race at 1 p.m. Oct. 17.
Big Horn volleyball sweeps Moorcroft
BIG HORN — The Lady Rams volleyball team swept the Moorcroft High School Wolves Friday to improve to 7-7 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
"We had a great all-around defensive effort and picked up everything they were able to send over," head coach Alli Nikont said in a message to The Sheridan Press.
Nikont said senior Amelia Gee led the team, and the Wolves had a difficult time getting through the Rams' block at the net.
Big Horn won sets No. 1 and No. 2 25-20 and 25-15, respectively. The Rams battled through a longer third set to eventually win 29-27.
"The team played together and trusted their teammates and were able to get the job done," Nikont said.
The Lady Rams travel to Tongue River High School at 2 p.m. today. The cross-county matchup will be the third time the teams play this season. Big Horn won the first game in five sets on Sept. 11, but the Lady Eagles won 3-0 Sept. 24.
Tongue River boys cross-country place second, girls place third at Glenrock Invitational
DAYTON — The Eagles and Lady Eagles ran at the Glenrock Invitational Friday afternoon, finishing third and second, respectively.
Junior Wes Beadle led the boys led the Eagles with a third place finish and time of 18:29.03.
Senior Jason Barron finished fourth with a time of 18:43.46. Freshman Isaiah Cote placed 12th with a time of 19:52.24, junior Camden Kilbride placed 15th with a time of 20:18.28, sophomore Michael Barron placed 22nd with a time of 20:56.05, sophomore Javin Walker placed 25th with a time of 21:22.80, freshman Braxten Tremain finished in 29th with a time of 21:45.06 and senior Caleb Iron ran a 25:46.26 to finish in 46th place.
Freshman Addie Pendergast led the Lady Eagles by finishing fourth with a time of 22:01.92.
Senior Grace Sopko finished fifth with a time 22:04.59, junior Chloe Wilson placed 15th with a time of 24:36.87, senior Zia Robbins placed placed 25th with a time of 28:01.53 and sophomore Marajah Pease ran a 29:44.10 to finish in 33rd place.
Wright sweeps Tongue River volleyball
DAYTON — Tongue River volleyball lost in straight sets to Wright High School at home Friday morning.
The Lady Eagles stay over .500 but fall to 6-5 overall (1-4 conference), according to MaxPreps.com.
All three of the teams' sets were decided by three points or less — the Panthers beat the Lady Eagles 29-27, 25-22 and 25-24.
Tongue River welcomes Big Horn to its gym at 2 p.m. today. The game will be the third time the two teams meet this season. The Lady Eagles swept the Lady Rams last time the two teams met Sept. 24, but Big Horn won in five sets Sept. 11.