Rodeo athletes headed for Vegas
SHERIDAN — A pair of local youth rodeo athletes have qualified to compete in Las Vegas, Nevada in December. Addalyn Lattin from Big Horn has qualified for the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship. Lattin qualified in the 12 and under barrel racing. Joey Panetta of Sheridan also qualified for three events: 12 and under tiedown, 12 and under breakaway roping and 10 and under breakaway roping.
High School rodeo season comes to halt
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming High School Rodeo Association season wrapped up Sept. 25 at Wheatland. Several Sheridan County athletes were near the top of the leaderboard.
Cooper Justus from Parkman finished first place in boys cutting and first in reined cow horse. Abagail Olson from Sheridan finished eighth in barrel racing out of 28 athletes. Olson also finished fifth in pole bending. Deblin Cole of Sheridan came in 17th place in breakaway roping out of 29 ropers, Cole also finished in 17th in goat tying. Faith Stimson of Sheridan finished in 20th place. Stimson also came in 11th out of 27 pole benders.
In team competitions, Nicholas Albrecht from Sheridan finished in third along his partner from Big Piney.