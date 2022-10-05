Rodeo
Buy Now

Rodeo athletes headed for Vegas 

 SHERIDAN — A pair of local youth rodeo athletes have qualified to compete in Las Vegas, Nevada in December. Addalyn Lattin from Big Horn has qualified for the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship. Lattin qualified in the 12 and under barrel racing. Joey Panetta of Sheridan also qualified for three events:  12 and under tiedown, 12 and under breakaway roping and 10 and under breakaway roping. 

Recommended for you