Sheridan College rodeo competes at Eastern Wyoming College rodeo
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team competed at the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo last weekend, its second event of the spring season. The Generals’ men’s team finished seventh with 60 points, and the women’s team placed sixth with 100.
Cody Johnson grabbed third place in the bull riding. Krissy Vander Voort took fourth in barrel racing.
Sheridan College heads to Colorado State University’s rodeo next weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Locals place in top four in regional hoop shoot
SHERIDAN — Locals Nolan Smith and Blake Araas each ranked in the top four in their age brackets at the Elks Regional Hoop Shoot Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Smith took third in the 8-9 boys division. In the 12-13 boys division, Araas finished fourth.
State champions from Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska were eligible for the event.