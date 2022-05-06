Sheridan golfers win Casper Invitational
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys golf teams took home gold at the Casper Invitational at the Casper Municipal Golf Course Thursday, maintaining undefeated spring seasons.
Sheridan girls earned 238 points, and Sheridan boys earned 305 points.
The girls medalist was a tie at 75 strokes, with Sheridan’s Samantha Spielman taking first place. Brock Owings also shot a 75, tying for second place on the boys side.
Sheridan’s junior varsity squad continues in action Friday at the Cody Invitational.
Sheridan tracksters compete in Cody Trackstravaganza
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School track and field athletes competed in the Cody Trackstravaganza Thursday.
All four boys relay teams for Sheridan earned first-place finishes.
Sheridan competes again Friday at the Camel Qualifier in Gillette.
Athletes from Sheridan earning top-three finishes include:
Girls
200-meter dash
• Third place, Avery Christopherson, 27.73 seconds
400-meter dash
• Third place, Averi Sullivan, 1 minute, 1.47 seconds
800-meter run
• Third place, Alexa Miller, 2 minutes, 34.82 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Third place, Alyssa Fehlauer, 5 minutes, 32.53 seconds
3,200-meter run
• First place, Abby Newton, 13 minutes, 25.30 seconds
4x100-meter relay
• Second place, 52.4 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• Second place, 11 minutes, 13.66 seconds
High jump
• First place, Preslee Moser, 5 feet, 4 inches
• Third place, Dulce Carroll, 5 feet, 4 inches
Long jump
• Second place, Ellen Brown, 16 feet, 2.75 inches
Triple jump
• Second place, Ellen Brown, 33 feet, 3.5 inches
Pole vault
• Third place, Lilly Charest, 9 feet, 2 inches
Boys
100-meter dash
• Second place, Dominic Kaszas, 11.08 seconds
400-meter dash
• First place, Aiden Roth, 53.93 seconds
800-meter run
• First place, Austin Akers, 2 minutes, 0.39 seconds
• Third place, Sam Bisso, 2:3.91
1,600-meter run
• First place, Sage Gradinaru, 4:43.55 seconds
• Second place, Reese Charest, 4:44.74
• Third place, Landrum Wiley, 4:40.90
3,200-meter run
• Second place, Matthew Osborne, 11 minutes, 0.58 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Carter McComb, 40.28 seconds
4x100-meter relay
• First place, 43.01 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• First place, 3 minutes, 28.95 seconds
Sprint medley relay
• First place, 3 minutes, 41.19 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• First place, 8 minutes, 19.96 seconds
Triple jump
• Second place, Connor McKinney, 39 feet, 6.5 inches
• Third place, Casen Wilson, 37-4
Pole vault
• First place, Ryan Karajanis, 14 feet, 6 inches
• Third place, Gaige Tarver, 13-6
Sheridan tennis hosts Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls tennis teams hosted both Gillette high schools to compete Thursday.
In girls singles competition, Sheridan's Laurin Jenson defeated her Gillette opponent 6-4, Brooke Alexander won 6-3, Annamae Hoopes won 6-3 and Lucy Brock won 6-4.
In girls doubles, Ali Ligocki and Madi Katschke defeated Gillette 7-6(4) and Lucy Brock and partner Emmaline (no last name listed) won 6-3.
In boys singles, Luke Lawson won 6-1, Sean Brown won 6-3, Jake Woodrow won 6-3, Aaron Bukans won 6-1 and Luca Sinclair won 7-6(2).
In doubles, Lawson and Woodrow won 6-2, Sean Brown and Bukans won 6-0, Peter LaRosa and Landis Zebroski won 6-4, Luca and Cody Moeller won 6-4, and Joey Harper and Justin G. (no last name listed) defeated their Gillette opponents 6-3.
Sheridan plays again at the Mayfair Tournament in Billings Friday.
Sanders chosen for All-Star basketball game
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School's Alex Sanders was chosen to play on the boys team for the 2022 All-Star series basketball games.
The 2022 games will be played in Sheridan June 17 at Sheridan College and in Billings June 18.
The teams will be coached by Northwest Community College head coaches Jay Collins for boys and Lauren Davis for girls. Northwest is located in Powell.