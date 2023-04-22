Girls soccer faces Laramie
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer team hit the road Friday, facing Laramie.
The final score of the game was not available at press time.
The Lady Broncs continue action Saturday against Cheyenne South in Cheyenne.
Snow causes golf cancellations
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County golfers were stopped from competing again this weekend due to poor weather conditions.
Sheridan's tournament set for Friday in Buffalo was canceled, as well as a Billings tournament earlier this week. Tournaments for Tongue River and Big Horn golfers in Moorcroft Friday and Glenrock Saturday were canceled due to weather.
Sheridan players hope to compete in Gillette Friday, while Big Horn and Tongue River hope to compete in Sundance Friday and Newcastle Saturday.