Sheridan girls soccer faces Thunder Basin

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer traveled to face No. 1 Thunder Basin High School Friday. The Lady Broncs lost to Thunder Basin in a 3-0 game. 

The Lady Broncs will compete at regional soccer May 12-14 in Cheyenne. Brackets will be created for the tournament following the conclusion of regular-season games this weekend. 

Sheridan boys soccer defeats Thunder Basin

SHERIDAN — No. 5 Sheridan High School boys soccer triumphed over Thunder Basin High School Friday, winning 2-1 in overtime. 

"We found a way to win," said head coach Scott Soderstrom.

Frank Sinclair scored the team's first goal while Colson Coon scored the second, clinching the team's victory. 

The Broncs will compete at regional soccer May 12-14 in Cheyenne. Brackets will be created for the tournament following the conclusion of regular-season games this weekend. 

Sheridan, Big Horn, TR tracksters compete at Camel Qualifier

SHERIDAN — Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high school track and field squads competed at the Camel Qualifier Track and Field Meet in Gillette Friday. 

The following are top three results for SHS, BHHS and TRHS at the qualifier: 

Girls

200-meter dash

First place, Sheridan's Addie Pendergast, 24.44 seconds

400-meter dash

First place, Sheridan's Addie Pendergast, 54.56 seconds

400-meter relay

Second place, Sheridan, 4 minutes, 12.94 seconds

1600-meter sprint medley

First place, Tongue River, 4 minutes, 35.58 seconds

High jump

First place, Tongue River's Carleigh Reish, 5 feet

Shot put

Second place, Sheridan's Nora Butler, 39 feet, 3.75 inches

Boys

100-meter dash

Third place, Big Horn's Dylan Greenough-Groom, 11.36 seconds

200-meter dash

Third place, Tongue River's Garrett Ostler, 23.16 seconds

800-meter run

Third place, Tongue River's Al Spotted, 2 minutes, 4.69 seconds

1600-meter run

First place, Tongue River's Wyatt Ostler, 4 minutes, 37.81 seconds

110-meter hurdles

Third place, Big Horn's Caleb Gibson, 16.02 seconds

100-meter relay

Second place, Big Horn, 44.29 seconds

400-meter relay

Third place, Tongue River, 3 minutes, 36.90 seconds

800-meter relay

First place, Tongue River, 8 minute, 24.35 seconds

Second place, Big Horn, 9 minutes, 13.28 seconds

1600-meter sprint medley

Third place, Tongue River, 4 minutes, 6.80 seconds

Long jump

Third place, Tongue River's Garrett Ostler, 21 feet, 2.50 inches

Shot put

Second place, Sheridan's Texas Tanner, 55 feet, 11.25 inches

Third place, Big Horn's Josh Thompson, 49 feet, 7.50 inches

Discus

First Place, Sheridan's Texas Tanner, 163 feet, 6 inches

ACHS track and field teams compete at Bulldog Invite

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School's track and field team competed at the Bulldog Invitational Track and Field Meet at Sundance High School Friday. 

ACHS's Dellana Michelena took second place in the girl's 100-meter hurdles with a time of 20.10 seconds. 

Tongue River golfs at Lusk Invite

BIG HORN — The Tongue River High School golf team competed at the Lusk Invitational Friday. 

