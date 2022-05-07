Sheridan girls soccer faces Thunder Basin
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer traveled to face No. 1 Thunder Basin High School Friday. The Lady Broncs lost to Thunder Basin in a 3-0 game.
The Lady Broncs will compete at regional soccer May 12-14 in Cheyenne. Brackets will be created for the tournament following the conclusion of regular-season games this weekend.
Sheridan boys soccer defeats Thunder Basin
SHERIDAN — No. 5 Sheridan High School boys soccer triumphed over Thunder Basin High School Friday, winning 2-1 in overtime.
"We found a way to win," said head coach Scott Soderstrom.
Frank Sinclair scored the team's first goal while Colson Coon scored the second, clinching the team's victory.
The Broncs will compete at regional soccer May 12-14 in Cheyenne. Brackets will be created for the tournament following the conclusion of regular-season games this weekend.
Sheridan, Big Horn, TR tracksters compete at Camel Qualifier
SHERIDAN — Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River high school track and field squads competed at the Camel Qualifier Track and Field Meet in Gillette Friday.
The following are top three results for SHS, BHHS and TRHS at the qualifier:
Girls
200-meter dash
First place, Sheridan's Addie Pendergast, 24.44 seconds
400-meter dash
First place, Sheridan's Addie Pendergast, 54.56 seconds
400-meter relay
Second place, Sheridan, 4 minutes, 12.94 seconds
1600-meter sprint medley
First place, Tongue River, 4 minutes, 35.58 seconds
High jump
First place, Tongue River's Carleigh Reish, 5 feet
Shot put
Second place, Sheridan's Nora Butler, 39 feet, 3.75 inches
Boys
100-meter dash
Third place, Big Horn's Dylan Greenough-Groom, 11.36 seconds
200-meter dash
Third place, Tongue River's Garrett Ostler, 23.16 seconds
800-meter run
Third place, Tongue River's Al Spotted, 2 minutes, 4.69 seconds
1600-meter run
First place, Tongue River's Wyatt Ostler, 4 minutes, 37.81 seconds
110-meter hurdles
Third place, Big Horn's Caleb Gibson, 16.02 seconds
100-meter relay
Second place, Big Horn, 44.29 seconds
400-meter relay
Third place, Tongue River, 3 minutes, 36.90 seconds
800-meter relay
First place, Tongue River, 8 minute, 24.35 seconds
Second place, Big Horn, 9 minutes, 13.28 seconds
1600-meter sprint medley
Third place, Tongue River, 4 minutes, 6.80 seconds
Long jump
Third place, Tongue River's Garrett Ostler, 21 feet, 2.50 inches
Shot put
Second place, Sheridan's Texas Tanner, 55 feet, 11.25 inches
Third place, Big Horn's Josh Thompson, 49 feet, 7.50 inches
Discus
First Place, Sheridan's Texas Tanner, 163 feet, 6 inches
ACHS track and field teams compete at Bulldog Invite
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School's track and field team competed at the Bulldog Invitational Track and Field Meet at Sundance High School Friday.
ACHS's Dellana Michelena took second place in the girl's 100-meter hurdles with a time of 20.10 seconds.
Tongue River golfs at Lusk Invite
BIG HORN — The Tongue River High School golf team competed at the Lusk Invitational Friday.