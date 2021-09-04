Lady Broncs, Lady Rams volleyball teams compete in Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School and Big Horn High School volleyball teams competed at the Gillette Invitational Friday.
Sheridan went 1-2 on the day, losing to RC Stevens out of Rapid City Friday morning 2-0 (25-14, 25-14), beating Cheyenne Central 2-0 (27-25, 25-21) and losing Friday evening to Scottsbluff, Nebraska 2-0 (25-20, 25-21).
"The kids played really well, but we have to work on our serve receive," Sheridan head coach Lori Byrd said.
Big Horn lost to Glenrock 2-1 (21-25, 26-24, 16-14) and lost in two to Laramie.
"We're working on consistency throughout a whole match," Big Horn head coach Alli Nikont said Friday.
Teams continue into bracket play Saturday to finish the invitational.
Sheridan XC dominates Spearfish meet, TR breaks records
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls cross-country teams dominated a meet in Spearfish Friday, both earning first-place finishes as a team with 30- and 20-point differentials between the teams' second-place competitors, respectively. Additionally, Tongue River runners earned personal and school-record-beating bests at the meet.
"The coaches were very happy with the great efforts put forth by all of the athletes on the team," SHS head coach Art Baures said.
Broncs runner Austin Akers earned a second-place finish at 16 minutes flat, followed by Robby Miller in third at 16 minutes, 15 seconds, Reese Charest in fourth (16:17) and Sage Gradinaru finishing eighth (16:39).
Lady Broncs' Abby Newton finished second with a time of 18 minutes, 35 seconds, followed by Ella Kessner in third (19:41), Maggie Turpin in fourth (19:44) and Alyssa Fehlauer in 10th (20:17).
Tongue River's Wyatt Ostler lowered his school record of 16:34 to 16:21, while Maddy Hill broke Addie Pendergast's record of 20:21 with a new record of 20:16. Ostler's run earned him a fifth-place finish, while Hill finished ninth.
Al Spotted ran a personal best of 16:45 to move him to the No. 2 spot in Tongue River school history. Caleb Volmer also recorded a personal best of 18:49. Bayle Thomas also hit a new personal record with a time of 23:01.
"School records are a big deal," Tongue River head cross-country coach Laine Parish said.
Teams travel to the pre-state meet in Ethete next week with the varsity squad.
Sheridan tennis competes against Central, East in Cheyenne
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys and girls tennis teams competed in Cheyenne Friday. Team and individual results were not available at press time, but will be included in Tuesday sports coverage.
Sheridan golf dominates Buffalo Invitational
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School golfers competed in the Buffalo Invitational Friday and dominated competition, with the boys and girls teams finishing first.
While top-10 results were not available by press time, SHS head coach Kaelee Saner said Samantha Spielman earned a first-place finish for the girls.
Broncs golfers return to the greens in Cheyenne for the state qualifier, the final tournament before state championships in Jackson Sept. 17-18.
Big Horn football falls to Lovell
BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams were shut out by the hosting Lovell Bulldogs Friday night, falling 20-0 on the road.
The Rams travel to Wheatland next Friday for its next matchup.
Big Horn cross-country @ Buffalo
BIG HORN — Big Horn cross-country runners competed in Buffalo Friday. Team and individual results were not available at press time, but will be included in Tuesday sports coverage.
Ram, Eagle golfers compete in Wright
DAYTON — Big Horn and Tongue River high school golfers competed in Wright Friday.
Big Horn had only two golfers compete, with the other teammates out sick. Garrett Baker earned seventh with a 96, while Hayden Tellez won the tournament with an 82.
Tongue River results were not available at press time but will be included in Tuesday's sports coverage.
Golfers return to the green when the two Sheridan County School District 1 teams host a tournament at Kendrick Municipal Golf Course Sept. 10.
Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers volleyball vs. Ten Sleep
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball game against Ten Sleep scheduled for Friday was canceled and has yet to be rescheduled.