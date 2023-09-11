Sheridan tennis competes in Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys tennis teams competed against the two Gillette high schools Saturday, with the boys maintaining their undefeated streak in conference play, while the girls notched a perfect weekend and remain nearly perfect with only one loss to Kelly Walsh this season.
Sheridan vs. Campbell County
No. 1 singles Peter Jost defeated Jason Richert 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 singles Sean Brown defeated Copper Lemm 6-4, 6-2
No. 1 doubles team of Aaron Bujans and Ben Bujans lost to Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 doubles Landis Zebrosky and Shaw Walker defeated Leland Jenkins and his partner 6-1, 6-1
No. 1 singles Madi Katschke defeated Samantha Torres 6-2, 2-6, 6-0
No. 2 singles Alli Ligocki defeated Gracie Ranum 6-1, 6-3
No. 1 doubles Lexi Clark and Avery Quarterman defeated Kendall Mills and Yasmin Rodriguez 6-4, 6-1
No. 2 doubles Brooke Alexander and Abby Venn defeated Cheryl Martinez and Esmeralda Arugo-Martinez 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 doubles Liv Katschke and Georgia Gould defeated Sydney Schafer and Rylie Haibult 6-2, 6-2
Sheridan vs. Thunder Basin
No. 1 singles Peter Jost defeated Tate Moore 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 singles Sean Brown defeated Owen Gorsuch 6-2, 6-1
No. 1 doubles team of Aaron Bujans and Ben Bujans defeated Austin Youngs and Parlear Gulley 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 doubles Landis Zebrosky and Shaw Walker defeated Garrett Moore and Jackson Moore 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 doubles Cody Moeller and Bridger Mortensen defeated Ander Scott and Jon Aylesworth 6-7(3), 6-3
No. 1 singles Madi Katschke lost to Brianna Ketchum 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 singles Alli Ligocki defeated Ellie Garcia 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
No. 1 doubles Lexi Clark and Avery Quarterman lsot to Brooke Kendrick and Eva Korsuch 6-7(10), 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 doubles Brooke Alexander and Abby Venn defeated Tierra Tachick and Emma Kendrick 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 doubles Liv Katschke and Georgia Gould defeated Ciara Coombs and Emily Doherty 6-4, 6-2.
The teams next compete at conference in Gillette Friday and Saturday.
Cody volleyball defeats Sheridan
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball fell to Cody 3-0 Saturday at home (28-26, 25-13, 25-16).
The Lady Broncs next host Thunder Basin 6 p.m. Friday.
Sheridan runners compete in Bozeman
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys cross-country teams competed in Bozeman, Montana, Saturday.
Sheridan girls and boys teams finished sixth.
Sheridan's Kayley Alicke placed sixth with a time of 19 minutes, 3.79 seconds.
Sheridan's Landrum Wiley finished 14th for the boys with a time of 16 minutes, 12.45 seconds.
The Broncs and Lady Broncs next hosts the Michelle Ludwig Invitational in Sheridan Thursday.
Sheridan swimmers compete in Casper
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swim team competed at the Natrona County High School Invitational Saturday.
Top three results for Sheridan are as follows:
• Second place, girls 200-yard medley relay (Ivanna Skydan, Hannah Mowry, Kortney Fackrell, Lilyahna Hancock), 2 minutes, 4.4 seconds
• Third place, girls 100-yard freestyle, Hannah Mowry, 1 minute, 0.79 seconds
• Second place, 100-yard backstroke, Ivanna Skydan, 1 minute 7.55 seconds