Sheridan College starts rodeo season
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team competed in its first rodeo of the season this past weekend in Chadron, Nebraska.
General Cody Weeks of Malad City, Idaho, earned fifth place in saddle bronc with a 64-point ride. Tayson Jones of Howes, South Dakota, placed seventh with a 52-point ride. Joey Carley of Philip, South Dakota, received a time of three seconds in the first round of breakaway roping. Carley earned ninth place. The General rodeo team competes in Riverton this weekend. Sheridan College hosts the Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
Sheridan bowler wins tourney
SHERIDAN — Curt Macha of Sheridan won the first Double Nickel Bowling Association tournament of the year. Macha defeated Tom Shea of Billings, Montana, in the challenge championship match by a score of 233-145 at Bear Paw Lanes in Laurel, Montana.
Macha pocketed $190 for his first-place finish. There were 45 bowlers from Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana. The next tournament will be held Oct. 9 at Sunset Bowl in Billings.