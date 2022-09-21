Sheridan College Rodeo Team 2022-23.jpg

Meet the rodeo team The 2022-23 Sheridan College rodeo team stands in front of the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome on the Sheridan College campus for a photo. The rodeo team is the last athletic program left at Sheridan College. The Generals started their season last weekend in Chadron, Nebraska. They next travel to Riverton this weekend. Sheridan’s hosts its home rodeo Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan College

Sheridan College starts rodeo season

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team competed in its first rodeo of the season this past weekend in Chadron, Nebraska.

Recommended for you