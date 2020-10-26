Sheridan swimming and diving finishes second at North Conference Invite
SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs swimming and diving team finished second to Campbell County High School at the North Conference Invite swim meet in Gillette Saturday. Sheridan collected 304 points to the Camels’ 383 but beat Thunder Basin’s 240 tally.
Sheridan’s divers took first and second place, while sophomore Alexa Rambur qualified in the 200-yard freestyle.
Sophomore Jaylynn Morgan placed third in the 200-yard freestyle race, swimming a 2:11.61 in the preliminaries and 2:11.08 in the finals. In the 100-yard butterfly, Morgan swam a 1:07.02 in the prelims and a nearly identical 1:07.01 in the finals to place second in the event.
In the 200-yard individual medley, junior Isabel Cleland swam a 2:31.13 in the prelims and a 2:32.43 in the finals to finish third in the event. Cleland also placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming a 1:18.16 in the prelims and a 1:18.39 in the finals.
Senior Libby Green placed third by swimming a 1:07.92 in the prelims and a 1:08.72 in the finals in the 100-yard backstroke race.
Divers freshman Emily Walton and junior Maggie Moseley finished first and second, respectively. Walton scored 251.05 points in the prelims and 353.20 in the finals, while Moseley scored 244.90 in the prelims and 340.60 in the finals.
Sheridan travels to Laramie for the 4A state meet Nov. 5 through Nov. 6.
Tongue River volleyball’s game vs. Moorcroft rescheduled to Monday night
DAYTON — The Tongue River volleyball team’s final regular season game against Moorcroft High School was rescheduled from Saturday evening to 5 p.m. Monday night.
“I feel that we are playing the right way headed into post season,” head coach Janelle Manore said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “I'm excited for this week.”
After the Lady Eagles’ game vs. the Wolves, they’ll travel to Sundance to play in the 2A Northeast Regional tournament Thursday.
Lady Panthers volleyball wins back-to-back weekend matches
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team ended their regular season with two wins over Dubois and Ten Sleep Saturday.
The Panthers beat the Rams 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15) and the Pioneers 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-18), and improved to 3-6 on the season.
Arvada-Clearmont travels to Kaycee Thursday to play in the 1A Northeast Regional tournament.