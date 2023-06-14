County rodeo athletes compete at state finals
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming state finals for rodeo was hosted in Rock Springs over the weekend.
Abagail Olson of Sheridan placed first in barrel racing with 212 points, 24.5 points ahead of second place. Olson also finished third in pole bending. Cooper Justus of Parkman won the reined cow horse with 233.3 points.
Troopers dominate in Laramie
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers baseball team went undefeated in the Dooley Oil Classic in Laramie over the weekend.
The Troopers defeated Douglas 12-1 Friday. Sheridan scored five runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Tyler Ormseth and Michael Greer combined for six hits and three RBIs as the Troopers combined for 17 hits. The Troopers then blanked Westco 11-0 later that day. Greer tallied three RBIs in the shutout.
The Troopers drilled Castle Rock, Colorado 13-1 Saturday. On Sunday, the Troopers blanked Rock Springs 13-0. Greer had three hits and RBIs, while Trevor Stowe also had three hits and three RBIs.
The Troopers host Rapid City Tuesday and Wednesday in back-to-back doubleheaders.