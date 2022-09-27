TR volleyball loses interclass game
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School volleyball team hosted an interclass matchup against Lovell.
The Lady Eagles lost to the 3A Lady Bulldogs in five sets. Lovell won the first two sets 25-19, 27-25. The Lady Eagles won the next pair 25-17, 25-19. Lovell won the fifth set 15-7.
Sheridan Speedway hosts Fall Classic
SHERIDAN — The Fall Classic went underway Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Jim Garretson won the four-cylinder cars and trucks race. Dean Larson was victorious in the modified four race. Jeremy Castro won the street stock race out of 16 racers. Tony Leiker won the 25-lap modified race. It was Cory Wilder who won the 12-lap modified race. Marlyn Seidler won the 25-lap modified race.
On Saturday, Eli Davidson won the ages five to eight, 10-lap quarter midget race. Chance Ontiveros won the ages nine to 14 quarter midget race. Brady Lorenz was victorious in the four-cylinder cars and trucks race. Tyler Sikkenga won the modified four race. Castro defeated 13 racers to win the street stock race. Leiker won a modified race by defeating 23 others. Seidler also won a modified race.