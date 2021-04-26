Sheridan, Big Horn takes on Basin Nation
SHERIDAN — Sheridan and Big Horn high school track and field athletes competed in the Basin Nation Outdoor Track Invitational No. 2 Saturday. Sheridan boys won as a team, while Sheridan girls earned second place as a team. Big Horn girls took sixth, and Big Horn boys took fourth place.
Following are individual and relay results for Sheridan and Big Horn athletes earning first through third places:
Girls
800-meter run
• Sheridan's Dana Weatherby, third place, 2 minutes, 44.33 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Sheridan's Chloe Jorgenson, first place, 5:49.76
300-meter hurdles
• Big Horn's Saydee Zimmer, second place, 52.5
• Big Horn's Peyton McLaughlin, 52.61
4x400-meter relay
• Sheridan's Dulce Carroll, Danika Palmer, Averi Sullivan and Vivian Morey, second place, 4:23.93
4x800-meter relay
• Sheridan's Jaylynn Morgan, Abby Newton, Danika Palmer and Katie Turpin, first place, 10:28.54
High jump
• Sheridan's Preslee Moser, first place, 5 feet, 4 inches
• Sheridan's Dulce Carroll, second place, 5-2
Long jump
• Sheridan's Ellen Brown, third place, 15-6.5
Triple jump
• Sheridan's Preslee Moser, first, 34-02
• Sheridan's Kadence Legerski, 32-08
Discus
• Sheridan's Gennah Deutcher, third place, 114-08
Boys
200-meter dash
• Sheridan's Nicholas Hale, first place, 23.29 seconds
• Sheridan's Dominic Kaszas, second place, 23.35
• Big Horn's Will Huckeba, third place, 23.84
800-meter run
• Sheridan's Reese Charest, first place, 2 minutes, 4.28 seconds
• Sheridan' Austin Akers, second place, 2:04.36
• Sheridan's David Standish, third place, 2:07.91
1,600-meter run
• Sheridan's Sage Gradinaru, 4:58.40
3,200-meter run
• Big Horn's Jacob Brogdon, first place, 11:45.36
• Sheridan's Ian Blackwell, second place, 12:15.29
• Big Horn's Ethan Alliot, third place, 12:21.76
300-meter hurdles
• Sheridan's Carl Askins, third place, 45.02
4x100-meter relay
• Big Horn's Jax Zimmer, Will Huckeba, Riley Green and Carson Bates, second place, 45.24
4x800-meter relay
• Sheridan's Matthew Osborne, Caleb Kunsman, Ian Blackwell and Malachi Bandy-Schmidt, second place, 10:09.28
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• Big Horn's Carson Bates, Christian Walker, Bryce Morris and Dawson Richards, third place, 4:12.36
High jump
• Sheridan's Connor McKinney, third place, 5 feet, 6 inches
Pole vault
• Sheridan's Ryan Karajanis, first place, 14-2
• Sheridan's Kaden Moeller, third place, 12-5 jump-off
Long jump
• Sheridan's Izak Aksamit, second place, 20-2
• Big Horn's Bryce Morris, third place, 18-9.5
Triple jump
• Sheridan's Kyle Meinecke, first place, 40 feet, 4 inches
• Sheridan's Izak Aksamit, second place, 40
• Sheridan's Tyler Hutton, third place, 38-11
Shot put
• Sheridan's Gaige Vielhauer, second, 51-5
Discus
• Sheridan's Texas Tanner, first place, 159-9
• Sheridan's Gaige Vielhauer, second place, 151-07
Tongue River competes in Lovell
DAYTON — Tongue River's Carleigh Reish won three events and Addie Pendergast won two in the Lovell Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Eagles finished second place as a team with 107 points to first-place Powell's 188 points. The Eagles finished third with 77 points behind Powell (116.3) and Lovell (97)
Individual first- through third-place results for Tongue River include:
Girls
100-meter dash
• Addie Pendergast, first place, 13.09 seconds
• Carleigh Reish, third place, 13.26
200-meter dash
• Carleigh Reish, first place, 27.19
• Grace Sopko, second place, 27.53
400-meter dash
• Addie Pendergast, first place, 58.24
4x100-meter relay
• Maddie Hill, Katy Kalasinsky, Jazlyn Ryan and Grace Sopko, second place, 53.69
4x400-meter relay
• Maddie Hill, Jane Pendergast, Jazlyn Ryan and Katy Kalasinsky, second place, 4:22.96
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• Katy Kalasinsky, Jazlyn Ryan, Jane Pendergast, Addie Pendergast, first place, 4:20.51
High jump
• Carleigh Reish, first place, 5 feet, 1 inch
Long jump
• Carleigh Reish, first place, 16-07.25
Boys
200-meter dash
• Garrett Ostler, first place, 23.81 seconds
800-meter run
• Wyatt Ostler, third place, 2:07.68
1,600-meter run
• Al Spotted, third place, 4:53.66
4x400-meter relay
• Eli Cummins, Conner Cummins, Javin Walker and Cole Kukuchka, third place, 3:49.3
4x800-meter relay
• Jason Barron, Isaiah Cote, Wyatt Ostler and Al Spotted, first place, 8:57.57
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
• Scott Arizona, Greg Bolds, Garrett Ostler and Al Spotted, first place, 3:50.81
Shot put
• Jacob Knobloch, second place, 50 feet, 6.5 inches
Discus
• Jacob Knobloch, third place, 143-10
AC competes in Kaycee
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School track and field athletes competed in Kaycee Friday. Results were not available over the weekend.
Sheridan tennis keeps gaining experience
CASPER — The Sheridan boys and girls tennis teams traveled to a tournament in Casper Saturday, giving the players another chance to polish their skills at the exhibition event.
“Again, it’s spring season,” said head coach Bob Faurot. “We didn’t keep score. It’s just about getting better.”
Sheridan took 16 players to the tournament, including two who were playing in their first high school matches.