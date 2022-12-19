Bronc wrestlers competes against many
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team competed at the Pat Weede Memorial in Gillette Friday and Saturday. The Broncs earned third place out of 17 teams from North Dakota, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming.
The Broncs defeated Douglas 52-27 in the first round. Sheridan then defeated Campbell County 56-21 in round two. Butte, Montana, edged the Broncs 39-36 in round three. Sheridan received a bye in round four. Sheridan got back into a groove with a 54-18 victory over Rock Springs. The Broncs finished the tournament by defeating Powell 45-33 and defeating Sidney, Montana, 42-39.
The Lady Broncs also were in on the action. On Friday, Lilly Mountain received first place in the 125-pound class. Eva Anderson also earned first place in the 155-pound class. Jada Bohm or Sheridan earned first place in the 235-pound class.
On Saturday, Allyson Bauer earned first place in the 100-pound class. Anderson finished first again in the second day in a row. Bohm also earned first place Friday.
The Broncs next compete at the Shane Shatto Invitational in Douglas Jan. 6-7.
Bronc swimmers earn third place
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swim team earned third place out of nine teams at the Kelly Walsh Invitational Saturday. Cheyenne Central won first place, and Buffalo came in second.
Sheridan’s Rio Tanner earned second place in 1-meter diving.
The teams’ next swim meet is Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Sheridan Invitational at 9 a.m.
TR wrestlers win Christmas Duals
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School wrestling team competed at the Christmas Duals Saturday at Wright High School and took first place out of a dozen teams.
Aidan Collingwood, Caleb Vollmer and AJ Moline went 5-0 for the day, with many more Eagles going 4-1.
Tongue River began the day by losing to Moorcroft 42-30 in pool play. The Eagles put their losing ways behind them in bracket action as they defeated Sundance (48-30), Wright (41-36) and Glenrock (51-30.)
The Eagles next compete at the Shane Shatto Invitational in Douglas Jan. 6-7.
Hawks rally in showcase; Buckley dominates
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks won the first of three games at the NA3HL Showcase Sunday night at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. Sheridan defeated Mason City 6-4.
Sheridan’s Nathan Awoyemi scored halfway through the first period for the game’s first goal. The Toros answered with three goals before the first buzzer.
The Hawks answered with three-straight goals of their own thanks to Tie Schumacher, Makhai Sparks and Kiefer Dunham — whose goal served as the game winner. Sheridan’s goalie Bo Buckley stopped a fury of shots. Buckley stopped 69 of 73 shots.
The Hawks faces Long Beach Monday night in game two of the showcase.
U18 Hawks drop games to Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks U18 hockey team lost a pair of games to Gillette over the weekend at the M&M’s Center.
The Hawks lost to Gillette 10-1 Saturday. The Hawks answered with another 10-point loss, falling 13-3 Sunday.
The Hawks next face Rock Springs at home Jan. 7-8.
Montana State downed in semifinal
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team lost to South Dakota State 39-18 in the Football Championship Series semifinal game. Former Sheridan Bronc Coy Steel caught two passes for 13 yards.
The Bobcats are eliminated and Saturday’s game serves as Steel’s last collegiate football game.