Sheridan tennis teams dominate Powell
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams played Cody and Powell on the road Saturday. The girls team played lights out at Cody Middle School. Sydni Bilyeu blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0. Lady Bronc Gabby Rabon won 7-5, 6-3 in her singles match. Mia Rabon and All Ligocki won in doubles 6-1, 6-3. Madi Katschke and Ella Bilyeu also won their doubles match 6-1, 6-3. May Lawson and Avery Quarterman completed the sweep, winning 6-1, 6-0.
For the boys team, Huib Verbeek and Cael Hamrick won their doubles match 6-3, 6-4. They were the only pair in the boys team to defeat Cody.
The Lady Broncs were nearly perfect at Powell High School. Sydni Bilyeu won 6-3, 6-2 against her opponent. Gabby Rabon won 6-1, 6-2 in her singles match. Mia Rabon and Ligocki won their doubles match 6-2, 6-2. Katschke and Ella Bilyeu blanked their doubles opponents 6-0, 6-0. Lawson and Quarterman finished off Powell by winning 6-1, 6-1.
The boys team was also dominant at Powell. Sean Brown won his singles match 6-4, 6-1. Verbeek and Peter Jost won their doubles match 7-6 (7-3), 6-1. Hamrick and Landis Zebroski blanked a Powell pair 6-0, 6-0. Peter LaRosa and Luca Sinclair also won their doubles match 6-3, 6-3.
Sheridan hosts Cheyenne South this Thursday at 9 a.m.
Lady Bronc volleyball beat tourney hosts
SHERIDAN – The Sheridan High School volleyball team had a busy Saturday playing at the Riverton Tournament.
The Lady Broncs defeated Kemmerer 21-12, 15-21, 15-8. Sheridan then beat the hosts 21-15, 15-21, 15-12. The Lady Broncs had little issue defeating Big Piney 21-18, 21-8.
The team’s winning streak ended against Pinedale. Sheridan (3-3) won one of three sets.
The Lady Broncs will compete next at the Gillette Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Lady Rams volleyball champions of Douglas Invitational
BIGHORN — The Big Horn High School volleyball team won the Douglas Invitational tournament Saturday.
The defending state champions defeated Wheatland in the Douglas Invitational championship 20-18, 20-25, 15-13. Big Horn (5-1) was the No. 4 seed heading into Saturday. The Lady Rams started Saturday by beating Newcastle 25-22, 25-18. They then beat Alliance High School from Nebraska in the semifinal, 25-23, 25-14, to reach the championship round.
Big Horn plays at Gillette Sept. 2-3.
Arvada-Clearmont wins in coach’s debut
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team is off to a hot start to begin its season.
The Lady Panthers (1-0) defeated Midwest High School in all three sets, 25-14, 28-26, 25-15. The game was the debut for head coach Payton Vrbas. The Lady Panthers failed to defeat a varsity team last season.
Arvada-Clearmont plays at Upton Thursday at 7 p.m.
Former Bronc records first reception for Cowboys
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Cowboys football team lost to Illinois 38-6 in their first game of the season Saturday afternoon at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium. Illinois opened their scoring campaign 41 seconds into the game.
The Cowboys offense was unable to reach the end zone against the Fighting Illini.
Former Sheridan High School wide receiver Will Pelissier caught his first collegiate reception. The sophomore reeled in a 5-yard reception in Champaign, Illinois. The catch occurred in the third quarter and moved Wyoming from midfield to the Illinois 45-yard line.
The Cowboys were able to score a field goal on the drive. It was one of five receptions for Wyoming on the day. Pelissier played special teams and limited play time at receiver last season. Wyoming hosts Tulsa in its home-opener at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FoxSports1.