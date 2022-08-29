volleyball outdoors stock.jpg
Sheridan tennis teams dominate Powell

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams played Cody and Powell on the road Saturday. The girls team played lights out at Cody Middle School. Sydni Bilyeu blanked her opponent 6-0, 6-0. Lady Bronc Gabby Rabon won 7-5, 6-3 in her singles match. Mia Rabon and All Ligocki won in doubles 6-1, 6-3. Madi Katschke and Ella Bilyeu also won their doubles match 6-1, 6-3. May Lawson and Avery Quarterman completed the sweep, winning 6-1, 6-0.

