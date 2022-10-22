Big Horn football travels to Burns
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School football faced Burns on the road Friday night, beating the team 56-13.
The win brings Big Horn to 7-1 on the season and a home game for the first round of playoffs Oct. 28 against Mountain View.
Tongue River football hosts Wheatland
DAYTON — Tongue River High School football hosted Wheatland Friday, dominating the guests in a 41-0 shutout.
The win brings Tongue River to 7-1 on the season.
"The defense played tremendous football," Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said, noting defense caused multiple turnovers and held Wheatland to a handful of first downs.
Hanson credited Colter Hanft as playing well on both sides of the field, forcing fumbles and receiving two touchdowns. Hanson also called out teammates Cole Kukuchka, Connor Cummins, Alex Barker and Caleb Kilbride as positive contributing members of the team.
The win means TR hosts Cokeville Oct. 28 for the first round of playoffs — playoffs that TR hasn't seen for six years.
"It feels good to be the two seed," Hanson said.
The Eagles last saw a playoff berth when they made it all the way to the championship game in 2016. A few lost tiebreakers — one in a coin toss in 2018 — defeated their previous chances at making postseason play.
With a solid shutout Friday and all-team win, Hanson said his boys are hungry and ready to face Cokeville.
The start time of the game is yet to be determined.
Sheridan swimmers compete in conference meet
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swim team competed in day one of the conference meet in Gillette Friday.
Several Lady Broncs made it to the finals Saturday, including:
• 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle relays
• Marly Graham, Finnley Dube, Olivia Dannhaus and Lilyahna Hancock in the 200-yard freestyle
• Avery McMullen, Mountain and Jaylynn Morgan in the 50-yard freestyle
• Emily Walton, Ruby Jacobs and Maggie Turpin in the 1-meter dive
• Graham and Morgan in the 100-yard butterfly
• Mountain and McMullen in the 100-yard freestyle
• Alexa Rambur and Hancock in the 500-yard freestyle
• Ivanna Skydan in the 100-yard backstroke
• Dannhaus in the 100-yard breaststroke
The Lady Broncs continue the meet Saturday.
Sheridan volleyball falls to Campbell County
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball traveled to Campbell County Friday, losing in three, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19.
The loss brings the team to 7-20 on the season.
The Lady Broncs continue in Gillette Saturday, facing Thunder Basin at 6 p.m.
Lady Rams are conference champions
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball traveled to Sundance Friday, earning the conference championship with a win against the Bulldogs in three, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17.
The win brings the team to 24-8 on the season.
The Lady Rams continue action Saturday, hosting Greybull at 1 p.m. for senior night.
Tongue River volleyball falls to Wright
DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball traveled to Wright Friday, losing in four, 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17.
The Lady Eagles continue play Saturday, facing Rocky Mountain at 2 p.m.
Arvada-Clearmont volleyball falls to Hulett
CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball traveled to Hulett Friday, losing in three sets, 25-14, 25-20, 25-3.
The Lady Panthers continue play Saturday, facing Dubois.