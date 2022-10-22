Big Horn football travels to Burns

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School football faced Burns on the road Friday night, beating the team 56-13. 
The win brings Big Horn to 7-1 on the season and a home game for the first round of playoffs Oct. 28 against Mountain View. 
 

Tongue River football hosts Wheatland

DAYTON — Tongue River High School football hosted Wheatland Friday, dominating the guests in a 41-0 shutout.
The win brings Tongue River to 7-1 on the season. 
"The defense played tremendous football," Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said, noting defense caused multiple turnovers and held Wheatland to a handful of first downs. 
Hanson credited Colter Hanft as playing well on both sides of the field, forcing fumbles and receiving two touchdowns. Hanson also called out teammates Cole Kukuchka, Connor Cummins, Alex Barker and Caleb Kilbride as positive contributing members of the team. 
The win means TR hosts Cokeville Oct. 28 for the first round of playoffs — playoffs that TR hasn't seen for six years. 
"It feels good to be the two seed," Hanson said.
The Eagles last saw a playoff berth when they made it all the way to the championship game in 2016. A few lost tiebreakers — one in a coin toss in 2018 — defeated their previous chances at making postseason play. 
With a solid shutout Friday and all-team win, Hanson said his boys are hungry and ready to face Cokeville. 
The start time of the game is yet to be determined.  
 

