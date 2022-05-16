Troopers face Powell, Billings Royals
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers faced the Powell Pioneers Saturday and Billings Royals Sunday in Legion baseball action.
Saturday, the Troopers took both games against the Pioneers, finishing 3-0 in game one and 10-2 in game two.
Sunday, the Billings Royals beat Sheridan 14-6, but the Troopers battled back for a game two win, 6-3. Trooper Cody Kilpatrick earned two triples and one RBI.
The team competes again Saturday in Casper and Sunday in Sheridan to host the Billings Scarlets.
Jets beat Expos
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets Legion baseball team finished 2-0 in a doubleheader against the Billings Expos Sunday in Sheridan.
Game one saw the Jets win 6-1 on their home field, followed by a 9-1 win against Billings Expos No. 2.
The team returns to its home field May 28 to once again face the Billings Expos No. 2 team.
Rodeoers compete in Casper
SHERIDAN — High school rodeo athletes from Sheridan competed in Casper Friday and Saturday.
On day one, Sheridan's Tavy Leno finished first in goat tying with a time of 6.96 seconds. Abagail Olson finished third in pole bending with a time of 20.863 seconds.
Day two saw Leno finish first as a header in team roping with a time of 7.46 seconds, third in goat tying with a time of 8.82 seconds and sixth in breakaway roping with a time of 5.080 seconds.
Deblin Cole finished sixth in pole bending with a time of 23.224 seconds.
Athletes travel to Torrington May 21-22 for their next competition.