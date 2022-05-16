Troopers face Powell, Billings Royals

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers faced the Powell Pioneers Saturday and Billings Royals Sunday in Legion baseball action. 

Saturday, the Troopers took both games against the Pioneers, finishing 3-0 in game one and 10-2 in game two. 

Sunday, the Billings Royals beat Sheridan 14-6, but the Troopers battled back for a game two win, 6-3. Trooper Cody Kilpatrick earned two triples and one RBI. 

The team competes again Saturday in Casper and Sunday in Sheridan to host the Billings Scarlets. 

 

Jets beat Expos

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets Legion baseball team finished 2-0 in a doubleheader against the Billings Expos Sunday in Sheridan. 

Game one saw the Jets win 6-1 on their home field, followed by a 9-1 win against Billings Expos No. 2. 

The team returns to its home field May 28 to once again face the Billings Expos No. 2 team. 

 

Rodeoers compete in Casper

SHERIDAN — High school rodeo athletes from Sheridan competed in Casper Friday and Saturday. 

On day one, Sheridan's Tavy Leno finished first in goat tying with a time of 6.96 seconds. Abagail Olson finished third in pole bending with a time of 20.863 seconds. 

Day two saw Leno finish first as a header in team roping with a time of 7.46 seconds, third in goat tying with a time of 8.82 seconds and sixth in breakaway roping with a time of 5.080 seconds. 

Deblin Cole finished sixth in pole bending with a time of 23.224 seconds.

Athletes travel to Torrington May 21-22 for their next competition. 

