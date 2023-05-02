05-02-23 SPORTS kirby coe-kirkham golf mw championshipsweb.jpg
Sheridan graduate and senior UW student Kirby Coe-Kirkham tied for 13th at 209 at the 2023 Mountain West Men's Golf Championship is held at the Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Arizona.

 Courtesy photo | Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos

SHS girls soccer falls to East

SHERIDAN — After two reschedulings, Sheridan High School girls soccer faced East just two days after hosting them. 

