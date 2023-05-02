SHS girls soccer falls to East
SHERIDAN — After two reschedulings, Sheridan High School girls soccer faced East just two days after hosting them.
Sheridan lost in overtime to East, 1-0.
The Lady Broncs turn around Tuesday to host Campbell County at Homer Scott Field starting at 6 p.m.
Yellowjackets earn top finishes
SHERIDAN — Black Hills State University track and field and the rest of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference completed competition at the 2023 RMAC Outdoor Championships Sunday.
Sheridan High School graduate Hanah Sullivan finished in the top five in women's throwing events. Sullivan competed in the women's discus throw and landed in fifth with a 42.57-meter mark.
Sheridan graduate Tim Brown made the finals in the 1,500-meter run.
UW golf posts best finish ever at Mountain West Championship
SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming men's golf team earned its best-ever finish at the Mountain West Championships on the Catalina Course at the OMNI Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Arizona.
Sheridan graduate and senior UW student Kirby Coe-Kirkham tied for 13th at 209.