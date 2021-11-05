Sheridan swimmers make finals
SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan High School swimmers made finals during the 2A State Meet in Gillette following preliminary races and dives Friday.
The Lady Broncs' 200-yard freestyle relay — composed of Olivia Dannhaus, Kyrra Fenton, Sydney Black and Isabel Cleland — finished first in prelims with a tim eof 1 minute, 40.71 seconds.
The Lady Broncs' 200-yard medley relay — composed of Cleland, Dannhaus, Jaylynn Morgan and Black — finished fourth in prelims with a time of 1:57.55.
Dannhaus finished third in 100-yard breaststroke prelims with a time of 1:10.08 and fifth in 200-yard individual medley prelims with a 2:14.35.
Diver Maggie Moseley sits in eighth place after prelims with a score of 160.25, and Emily Walton sits in 13th with a score of 150.85. Both made it to the semifinals, with Moseley sitting in 10th with a score of 244.60 and Walton sitting in 11th with a 240.55.
The Lady Broncs return to the pool Saturday at 10 a.m. for finals.
Lady Rams vying for championship title
BIG HORN — In a tight five-set match, the Big Horn High School Lady Rams battled for a chance at the 2A State Championship title Friday, beating out Moorcroft — 17-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 18-16.
In the fifth and final set to secure the championship title match slot, the Lady Rams started out with a lead but slipped a bit after unforced errors in the form of two back-to-back missed serves. Torie Greenelsh, along with the rest of the Big Horn defense, pulled back into the game with two pick-up digs, followed by two blocks by Emme Mullinax for the win.
"Our girls battled through adversity and grew so much tonight," Lady Rams head coach Alli Nikont said Friday. "Great battle. So much respect to Moorcroft. The hardest fought battle on both sides of the court that I have had the privilege to coach."
Big Horn returns to the blue court in the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper 4 p.m. Saturday, facing off against Sundance. Big Horn has beat Sundance three times this season, winning 3-1 Oct. 2, 3-0 Oct. 22 and 3-2 Oct. 30 at the 2A East Regional Tournament.
Tongue River earns another game
TONGUE RIVER — A swift three-match win against Big Piney during the 2A State Championship Tournament in the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper advances the Tongue River High School Lady Eagles to the consolation semifinal match Saturday.
The Lady Eagles trounced Big Piney in three, 25-22, 25-13, 25-18, to face off against Moorcroft Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Moorcroft fell to close cross-county rivals Big Horn Friday evening in a tight five-game match.
If they win Saturday morning, the Lady Eagles will advance to the third-place match at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Americans shutout Hawks
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks fell to the Great Falls Americans 5-0 at the Great Falls Ice Plex Friday.
The teams face each other again Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. in Great Falls.