Broncs travel out of state
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys wrestling team traveled to Missoula, Montana, for the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic Friday.
The Broncs sit in fourth place with 101 points after the first day of action, sitting behind Flathead, Billings West and Havre.
Individually, 120-pound Kolten Powers remains undefeated, as well as fellow Broncs 126-pound Landon Wood, 152-pound Dane Steel and 170-pound Terran Grooms.
The team returns to the mats Saturday to finish the tournament.
Local teams compete in Newcastle
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls wrestling and Tongue River High School boys and girls wrestling teams all competed in the 13th annual Newcastle Dogie wrestling tournament Friday.
Sheridan girls finished in second place as a team with three first-place finishes in 135-pound Paityn Covolo, 190-pound Becca Oetken and 235-pound Jada Bohm.
Tongue River girls team, consisting of lone wrestler Taylor Skillman, tied for last place with Hulett, with no team points earned.
Tongue River boys finished in eighth place as a team, scoring 109 points.
AJ Moline earned a first-place finish in the 170-pound weight class, and fellow Eagle and 160-pounder Caleb Vollmer finished in third place.
Sheridan next competes at the Moorcroft Invitational Jan. 20-21.
Tongue River next hosts Buffalo for a dual Jan. 19 in Dayton.
Sheridan swimmers compete in Laramie
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming team was slated to compete at the southeast duals in Laramie Friday, but the team could not make it down due to closed roads.
The Broncs next compete at the Cheyenne Invitational at East High School at 8 a.m. Saturday.