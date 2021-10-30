Lady Broncs lose first game of tournament
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball started the 4A East Regional Tournament facing Cheyenne East Friday in Gillette, falling to the Lady Thunderbirds 3-0 (11-25, 15-25, 21-25).
“The girls played hard as a team, but we just needed to serve receive better so we could kill the ball,” head coach Lori Byrd said. “Also, we missed crucial serves when we needed them. But we had some excellent blocks and some great rallies.”
Sheridan returns to action at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against Cheyenne Central.
Big Horn football ends season with Lyman loss
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School football ended its season Friday with a 42-20 loss to Lyman in the first round of the state playoffs.
“The kids played hard, and I’m proud of the way they battled,” Rams head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “We played a good team, and we gave them all we had, but we gave up some big plays, and our tackling wasn’t the best. But they fought to the end, and I’m proud of the way they ended their season.”
Big Horn volleyball advances to regional championship
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball faced off against Wright and won in the first round of the regional tournament Friday before beating Moorcroft in the semifinal round later in the evening.
The Lady Rams beat Wright 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-16) and Moorcroft 3-1 (18-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21).
Following their win against Wright, head coach Alli Nikont said she was pleased with her team’s strong performance on Friday.
“The team looked confident and poised throughout the match,” Nikont said. “The girls passed the ball well and attacked throughout the match.”
The win guarantees the team a spot at the state tournament, Nikont said.
The team next faces off against Sundance in the regional championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tongue River High School.
Tongue River Lady Eagles beat Glenrock, fall to Sundance
DAYTON — Tongue River High School faced off against Glenrock and won in the first round of the regional tournament Friday before losing to Sundance in the semifinal round that evening.
The team defeated Glenrock 3-2 (25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 15-9) but lost to Sundance 3-2 (25-17, 24-26, 22-25, 25-14, 10-15).
Head coach Janelle Manore said, despite coming out strong in the first set against Sundance, the team was plagued by injury as Carleigh Reish was injured in the middle of the second set and was unable to return until the third set. The team took the fourth set, but some unforced serving errors early in the fifth set led to the team’s loss.
“I was really proud of how, even when faced with adversity, the girls played tough,” Manore said.
The team next faces off against Wright at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tongue River High School.
Hawks beat Quake in overtime
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks eked out a win against the Yellowstone Quake on Friday, winning 2-1 in overtime.
The Hawks scored the first goal of the game in the first period, courtesy of Caden McDonald, with an assist by Mason Friedricks.
After a scoreless second period, the Quakes tied up the game with less than 2 minutes to go in the third period.
In overtime, Nick Tigges recorded the Hawks’ second goal of the night.
Sheridan stays in Cody for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Quake tomorrow.