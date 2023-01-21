SHS boys swimming downs KW
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimming defeated Kelly Walsh in a Friday evening dual 107-69.
The following individuals finished first at the dual:
• 200-meter medley relay (Lincoln Carroll, Luca Sinclair, Troy Waugh, David Brown), 1 minute, 59.86 seconds
• 200-meter freestyle, Carroll, 2:20.55
• 200-meter individual medley, Ben Forsythe, 2:28.47
• 1-meter diving, Rio Tanner, 249.95 points
• 100-meter freestyle, David Brown, 59.21
• 400-meter freestyle, Jarret Thompson, 4:34.87
• 200-meter freestyle relay (Forsythe, Waugh, Coleman Hanchett, Sinclair), 1:49.65
• 100-meter backstroke, Tobey Green, 1:12.54
• 400-meter freestyle relay (Brown, Forsythe, Thompson, Hanchett), 4:21.34
Wrestlers compete in Moorcroft
SHERIDAN — Sheridan and Tongue River high school wrestling teams competed in the first day of the two-day 2023 Dylan Humes Memorial Mixer.
The Sheridan boys team currently sits in second place after day one action behind Thunder Basin High School, 159.5 points to Sheridan's 144 points. Tongue River sits in 14th place with 47 points against multi-divisions and multi-state competitors.
Broncs in contention for top placings and who remain undefeated after Friday include 120-pound Kolten Powers, 126-pound Landon Wood, 132-pound Keegan Rager, 138-pound Dylan Goss, 145-pound Dawson Goss, 152-pound Kelten Crow, 160-pound Dane Steel, 170-pound Terran Grooms, 182-pound Colson Coon and 220-pound Aiden Selcher.
Tongue River's 138-pound Aidan Collingwood is the lone Eagle up for podium contention.
Sheridan girls sit fourth as a team with 33 points, while Tongue River is tied for 22nd with Hettinger/Scranton with 0 points.
Lady Bronc 155-pound Eva Anderson, 170-pound Bridgette Price and 190-pound Kylah Pleines all remain undefeated after day one.
All teams continue action Saturday in Moorcroft.
U18 Hawks face Gillette JV
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Under-18 boys Hawks traveled to play Gillette JV Friday. The Hawks downed the hosts 4-2.
Sheridan's Isaac Fritz scored an unassisted goal while short-handed to start scoring off in the first period. Teammate Charlie Gage, assisted by Matthew Brown, netted the second goal. Gillette fired back for the third and final goal in the first period.
Sheridan's Samuel Phillips, assisted by Jesse Wilson, scored the lone goal in the second period on a power play.
Wilson, assisted by Zachary Thurow, scored the fourth and final goal for Sheridan in the third period on a power play. Gillette tried to overcome the visitors with a final goal of the game, to no avail.
The teams face off again Saturday starting at 11:15 a.m. at the Cam-plex in Gillette.