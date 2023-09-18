Big Horn, Tongue River golf teams compete at state
BIG HORN — Big Horn High School and Tongue River High School golf teams competed at the Class 2A State Championship Tournament this weekend in Newcastle.
Big Horn girls golfer Sydni Gray placed 16th individually after scoring a 123 both days of the tournament.
The Tongue River boys team placed third overall. Braxton Tremain earned All-State honors and placed second individually with a final score of 170. Easton Lewis placed seventh with a score of 180, and Liam O’Harra placed ninth with a score of 188. On the girls side, Baylie May placed fourth individually with a final score of 204.
Sheridan tennis competes at regionals in Gillette
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Broncs girls and boys tennis teams both finished in third place overall at a regional tournament in Gillette this weekend.
Individual results were not available at press time.
Swim team faces Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swim team hosted Kelly Walsh Saturday. The visitors beat the Lady Broncs 127 points to 44.
Sheridan’s Emily Walton finished first in the 1-meter diving.
The team hosts its annual invitational Friday and Saturday at Sheridan Junior High School.
Arvada-Clearmont volleyball plays Hulett
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School Lady Panthers volleyball team was defeated Saturday by Hulett 3-0 (11-25, 10-25, 11-25.)
The team next faces Ten Sleep Saturday.
Generals compete in Nebraska
SHERIDAN — Sheridan College rodeo teams competed in Chadron, Nebraska, last weekend.
The men’s team earned 200 points at Chadron and sits in seventh place in the Central Rocky Mountain Region.
The women’s team sits in eighth place after earning 2.5 points in Chadron.
Sheridan’s Otto Davis competed in bareback and had an average of 114.5 points on two days.
Joe Priebe finished fourth with a 75 in saddle bronc, while Colter Martin finished eighth with a 72.
Quaid Lardy and Brynn Thompson finished 10th in team roping with a 12.9.
In breakaway roping, Sierra Hilgenkamp finished sixth and Taylor McGregor finished ninth.
The Generals next compete in Riverton Friday through Sunday.
High-schoolers compete in rodeo
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents competed in their third weekend of high school rodeo. The first two weeks saw competitors in Rosebud, Montana, and Riverton.
From Friday to Sunday, individuals competed in Jackson for the two-day event Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, Abagail Olson finished 23rd in barrel racing, 46th in breakaway roping and 30th in pole bending.
Big Horn’s Bleu Butler finished 22nd in breakaway roping and 20th in goat tying.
Sheridan’s Riggin Pearce finished first in bull riding.
Sheridan’s Kolby Smith finished third in bull riding.
Deblin Cole finished eighth in goat tying and 35th as a header in team roping.
Clearmont’s Wyatt Holland finished first in light rifle and fourth in trap shooting.
Parkman’s Cooper Justus finished first in reined cow horse and 35th with Cole as the heeler in team roping.
Tate Leno finished 29th as a heeler in team roping and 16th in tie-down calf roping.
Sunday, Olson finished 25th in barrel racing, 41st in breakaway, 14th in goat tying and 17th in pole bending.
Butler finished 31st in breakaway, 11th in goat tying and 29th in team roping.
Cole finished 36th in breakaway and 17th in goat tying.
Pearce finished first in bull riding.
Kolby Smith finished second in bull riding.
Justus finished first in reined cow horse.
Cole and Justus finished 21st in team roping.
Leno finished 34th in team roping and first in tie-down calf roping.
High school rodeoers next compete in Wheatland Sept. 23-24.
Rams volleyball competes against Thermopolis
BIG HORN — The Big Horn volleyball team rounded out its homecoming weekend unbeaten.
The varsity team swept Thermopolis Saturday 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-23) and is now 14-5-1 on the season. The Lady Rams travel to Tongue River Thursday for its first cross-county bout of the season.