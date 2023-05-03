SHS golfers compete in Casper
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School golf teams competed in Casper Tuesday.
The girls team finished second with 251 points, and the boys finished in fourth place with 313 points.
Individually, Samantha Spielman tied for third, shooting a 78. Camryn Wagner made the top 10 with an 85, and Shelbi Gardner finished 11th with an 88.
Brock Owings tied for sixth with a 72, followed by Garrett Spielman tying for 21st with a 78.
The Broncs continue action Friday in Buffalo.
SHS soccer shuts out Campbell County
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer shut out Campbell County on the road, beating the hosts Tuesday 5-0.
The Broncs scored four of its five points in the first half of the game.
The team hosts Thunder Basin Friday.