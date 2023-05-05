TRHS golfers compete in Wright
Tongue River High School golf teams competed in Wright Friday.
Individually, Braxton Tremain tied for fourth, shooting an 84. Savannah Tremain placed ninth, shooting a PR 114.
The Eagles will tee off again in Lusk Saturday.
BHHS golfers hit the links
Big Horn High School golf teams competed in Wright Friday.
Individually, Sydni Gray and Lizzy Arcarese both flirted with, and possibly achieved, PRs with scores of 123 and 126, respectively. Walker Mitchell shot a 123 in his first tournament of the season.
Head coach Lamont Clabaugh said he was pleased with Billy McCool and Spencer McCool's performances as well.
The Rams play again in Lusk Saturday before traveling to Worland for regionals Thursday.