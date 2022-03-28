SHS Girls Soccer v Cody 009.jpg
Sheridan girls soccer falls to Laramie

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs dropped their second game of the year Saturday, falling to Laramie 1-0 on the road. Laramie’s Alexia Lucero scored the lone goal. 

Sheridan now holds a 2-2 record. It continues against Campbell County at 6 p.m. Friday at home.

 

Sheridan track and field competes in Colorado

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track and field traveled to Broomfield, Colorado, for the Broomfield Shootout Saturday. Both the boys and girls teams finished second and combined for 29 top-eight finishes. The boys had 15, and the girls recorded 14.

Top-eight finishes are listed below:

Girls

100-meter dash

  • Fifth: Addie Pendergast  — 12.40 seconds

200-meter dash

  • Fourth: Pendergast — 25.81 seconds

400-meter dash

  • First: Pendergast — 56.18 seconds

4X400-meter relay

  • Second: Sheridan — 4 minutes, 7.06 seconds

High jump

  • First: Preslee Moser — 5 feet, 4 inches

  • Fourth: Dulce Carroll —5 feet, 2 inches

Long jump

  • Eighth: Moser — 16 feet, 5.5 inches

Triple jump

  • Fifth: Moser — 35 feet, 5 inches

Discus

  • Second: Hanah Sullivan — 122 feet, 2 inches

  • Third: Jaylynn Morgan — 109 feet, 1 inch

  • Fourth: Nora Butler — 105 feet, 2 inches

Shot put

  • First: Sullivan — 40 feet, 1 inch

  • Second: Butler — 39 feet, 10.5 inches

  • Third: Josie Ankney — 37 feet, 11.2 inches

Boys

100-meter dash

  • Seventh: Dom Kaszas — 11.12 seconds

200-meter dash

  • Third: Carter McComb — 22.06 seconds

  • Fifth: Kaszas — 22.37 seconds

800-meter run

  • Fourth: Reese Charest — 1 minute, 59.92 seconds

1,600-meter run

  • Fourth: Austin Akers — 4 minutes, 36.11 seconds

110-meter hurdles

  • Eighth: Conner McKinney — 16.67 seconds

300-meter hurdles

  • Aiden O’Leary — 41.91 seconds

4X200-meter relay

  • Eighth: Sheridan — 1 minute, 35.92 seconds

4X400-meter relay

  • Second: Sheridan — 3 minutes, 26.69 seconds

Long jump

  • Eighth: Carl Askins — 21 feet, 1.5 inches

Pole vault

  • Third: Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet

  • Sixth: Gaige Tarver — 13 feet, 6 inches

Shot put

  • Second: Blaine Holwell — 51 feet, 1.5 inches

  • Fourth: Matthew Ingalls — 49 feet, 0.5 inches

  • Eighth: Simon Tengesdal — 45 feet, 2.25 inches

Sheridan next competes at the Jerry Campbell Track Meet Saturday in Buffalo.

 

Leprechaun Classic tennis tournament held at SCTC

SHERIDAN — The Leprechaun Classic tennis tournament took place at the Sheridan Community Tennis Center Friday and Saturday. Fourteen players competed.

Quinton Suska beat Chris Withrow in two sets (6-3, 6-1) in the men’s finals. In the women’s finals, Kelley Glackin beat Gabby Rabon in two sets (6-1, 6-1).

