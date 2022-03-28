Sheridan girls soccer falls to Laramie
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs dropped their second game of the year Saturday, falling to Laramie 1-0 on the road. Laramie’s Alexia Lucero scored the lone goal.
Sheridan now holds a 2-2 record. It continues against Campbell County at 6 p.m. Friday at home.
Sheridan track and field competes in Colorado
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School track and field traveled to Broomfield, Colorado, for the Broomfield Shootout Saturday. Both the boys and girls teams finished second and combined for 29 top-eight finishes. The boys had 15, and the girls recorded 14.
Top-eight finishes are listed below:
Girls
100-meter dash
Fifth: Addie Pendergast — 12.40 seconds
200-meter dash
Fourth: Pendergast — 25.81 seconds
400-meter dash
First: Pendergast — 56.18 seconds
4X400-meter relay
Second: Sheridan — 4 minutes, 7.06 seconds
High jump
First: Preslee Moser — 5 feet, 4 inches
Fourth: Dulce Carroll —5 feet, 2 inches
Long jump
Eighth: Moser — 16 feet, 5.5 inches
Triple jump
Fifth: Moser — 35 feet, 5 inches
Discus
Second: Hanah Sullivan — 122 feet, 2 inches
Third: Jaylynn Morgan — 109 feet, 1 inch
Fourth: Nora Butler — 105 feet, 2 inches
Shot put
First: Sullivan — 40 feet, 1 inch
Second: Butler — 39 feet, 10.5 inches
Third: Josie Ankney — 37 feet, 11.2 inches
Boys
100-meter dash
Seventh: Dom Kaszas — 11.12 seconds
200-meter dash
Third: Carter McComb — 22.06 seconds
Fifth: Kaszas — 22.37 seconds
800-meter run
Fourth: Reese Charest — 1 minute, 59.92 seconds
1,600-meter run
Fourth: Austin Akers — 4 minutes, 36.11 seconds
110-meter hurdles
Eighth: Conner McKinney — 16.67 seconds
300-meter hurdles
Aiden O’Leary — 41.91 seconds
4X200-meter relay
Eighth: Sheridan — 1 minute, 35.92 seconds
4X400-meter relay
Second: Sheridan — 3 minutes, 26.69 seconds
Long jump
Eighth: Carl Askins — 21 feet, 1.5 inches
Pole vault
Third: Ryan Karajanis — 15 feet
Sixth: Gaige Tarver — 13 feet, 6 inches
Shot put
Second: Blaine Holwell — 51 feet, 1.5 inches
Fourth: Matthew Ingalls — 49 feet, 0.5 inches
Eighth: Simon Tengesdal — 45 feet, 2.25 inches
Sheridan next competes at the Jerry Campbell Track Meet Saturday in Buffalo.
Leprechaun Classic tennis tournament held at SCTC
SHERIDAN — The Leprechaun Classic tennis tournament took place at the Sheridan Community Tennis Center Friday and Saturday. Fourteen players competed.
Quinton Suska beat Chris Withrow in two sets (6-3, 6-1) in the men’s finals. In the women’s finals, Kelley Glackin beat Gabby Rabon in two sets (6-1, 6-1).