Teams compete at Buffalo Twilight meet
SHERIDAN — Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont high school track and field teams competed in the rescheduled Buffalo Twilight track and field meet Thursday, pushed up a day due to spring weather concerns.
Sheridan High School track and field athletes scratched this meet and Friday's Basin Nation Invitational for a meet in Laurel, Montana, Saturday, hoping for better weather.
Tongue River boys won the meet as a team, and Garrett Ostler won the 200-meter dash and long jump events in addition to finishing third in the 100-meter dash.
Arvada-Clearmont's Kamryn Michelena finished 10th in girls discus with a throw of 75 feet, 1 inch. AC's Dellana Michelena also competed for the school.
Top three results for Sheridan County teams are as follows:
Girls
100-meter dash
• Second place, Tongue River's Carleigh Reish, 13.57 seconds
200-meter dash
• First place, Tongue River's Jane Pendergast, 27.98 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River's Carleigh Reish, 28.10
• Third place, Big Horn's Saydee Zimmer, 28.63
400-meter dash
• First place, Tongue River's Jane Pendergast, 1 minute, 4.99 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River's Maddy Hill, 1:06.28
• Third place, Tongue River's Katy Kalasinsky, 1:07.71
3,200-meter run
• Third place, Tongue River's Maddy Hill, 13 minutes, 3.35 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• Second place, Big Horn's Peyton McLaughlin, 49.87 seconds
4x100-meter relay
• Third place, Tongue River, 53.38 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• Third place, Big Horn, 4 minutes, 27.26 seconds
Sprint medley relay
• First place, Big Horn, 5 minutes, 11.48 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• Third place, Tongue River, 12 minutes, 30.75 seconds
Long jump
• First place, Tongue River's Carleigh Reish, 16 feet, 1.5 inches
Triple jump
• First place, Big Horn's Kate Mohrmann, 33 feet, 4.5 inches
• Third place, Big Horn's Saydee Zimmer, 31-5.5
Shot put
• Second place, Tongue River's Jeniah Lovingood, 31 feet, 10 inches
• Third place, Tongue River's Faith Whitehead, 28-4.5
Boys
400-meter dash
• First place, Tongue River's Ryan McCafferty, 54.02 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River's Scott Arizona, 55.11
• Third place, Tongue River's Aiden Wyatt, 56.48
800-meter run
• First place, Tongue River's Al Spotted, 2 minutes, 5.02 seconds
3,200-meter run
• First place, Tongue River's Wyatt Ostler, 10 minutes, 10.23 seconds
• Third place, Big Horn's Ethan Alliot, 11:14.66
110-meter hurdles
• First place, Big Horn's Caleb Gibson, 16.5 seconds
• Second place, Tongue River's Caleb Kilbride, 17.11
• Third place, Tongue River's Cole Kukuchka, 17.15
300-meter hurdles
• First place, Tongue River's Javin Walker, 42.75 seconds
• Second place, Big Horn's Caleb Gibson, 42.8
• Third place, Tongue River's Cole Kukuchka, 44.69
4x100-meter relay
• First place, Big Horn, 44.58 seconds
Sprint medley relay
• First place, Big Horn, 3 minutes, 54.4 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• Third place, Tongue River, 9 minutes, 4.93 seconds
High jump
• First place, Big Horn's Toby Schons, 5 feet, 10 inches
• Second place, Tongue River's Camden Kilbride, 5-8
Triple jump
• Second place, Tongue River's Javin Walker, 38 feet, 8.5 inches
Discus
• First place, Tongue River's Jacob Knobloch, 137 feet, 9 inches
• Third place, Big Horn's Cooper Garber, 126-8
Shot put
• First place, Big Horn's Josh Thompson, 47 feet, 3.5 inches
• Second place, Tongue River's Jacob Knobloch, 45-11
Big Horn next competes May 6 in Gillette.
Tongue River next competes May 6 in Thermopolis.
Arvada-Clearmont next competes May 6 in Sundance.
SHS golf competes in Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School golf squads competed in a rescheduled tournament in Gillette Thursday, pushed up a day due to spring weather concerns.
SHS' girls and boys teams both earned first-place finishes collectively, while Samantha Spielman and Brock Owings earned individual gold medals.
"Another great day for both the Lady Broncs and the Broncs," head coach Kaelee Saner said. "I am so proud of Brock and Samantha. They have been putting in a lot of extra work along with all the others on our team. They continue to evaluate their game and the shots they want to take. It is fun to watch them play and have fun."
Saner said her golfers continue to break school and state records on the girls side.
"This is the lowest one day total score in school history," Saner said. "What a great, hardworking team, and they deserve this.
"The boys continue to push each other and make each other better," she continued. "We have taken three scores in the 70s and a low 80s round in each tournament. Both teams are having fun and accomplishing many things."
The team competes again in Casper May 5 after a week of practice.
Double Nickel hosts tournament in Billings
SHERIDAN — Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association hosted a bowling tournament in Billings, Montana, April 24. There were 46 bowlers who competed from Wyoming and Montana.
Scott Gasser of Billings, Montana, claimed the title in a challenge match, defeating Sheridan's Ken Carcich by a score of 238-210. Carcich forced the second match by winning the first 213-174.
Bowlers may obtain yearly scoring reports by contacting Dale at dalematthaes@gmail.com, and they will be emailed back to the bowler. For more information on the association and upcoming meetings, see doublenickelscratchassociation.org or the Double Nickel Scratch Association Facebook page.