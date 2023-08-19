Sheridan tennis competes against Jackson
RIVERTON — The Sheridan High School girls and boys tennis teams competed Thursday against Jackson. The boys defeated Jackson with a final score of 3-2, while the girls lost 2-3. Both teams' season records are 1-1, and both teams' conference records are 1-0.
Individual match results are as follows:
Boys singles
• Peter Jost lost to Hayden Clark, 6-3, 6-4
• Sean Brown defeated Nico Yoemans, 6-2, 6-3
Boys doubles
• Aaron Bujans and Ben Bujans defeated Charlie Webb and Layton McCloud, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4
• Landis Zebrosky and Shaw Walker lost to Jack Stolte and Travis D'Amours, 7-6(2), 6-1
• Cody Moeller and Bridger Morton defeated Tinsley Barden and Hunter Bingham, 6-2, 6-3
• Matt Brown and Carter Gray lost to Oscar Anderson and Dalton Alley, 6-4, 6-7(8), 10-8
Girls singles
• Madi Katschke defeated Katie Wylie, 6-2, 6-0
• Ali Ligocki defeated Cecily Ross, 6-2, 7-5
Girls doubles
• May Lawson and Avery Quarterman defeated Emily Stafford and Rosey Jones, 6-4, 6-0
• Brooke Alexander and Abby Venn defeated Beatix Goldstein and Cake Mercury, 7-5, 6-1
• Liv Katschke and Georgia Gould defeated Sadie Scarlett and Whitney Wilcox, 6-3, 6-3
• Lexi Clark and Addie Shaw lost to Harper Mayer and Lucy Webb, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4
Sheridan golf competes at Cheyenne Invite
CHEYENNE — Sheridan High School boys and girls golf competed Thursday at the first day of the Cheyenne Invite. The boys team finished fifth overall on day 1, and the girls team finished fourth overall on day 1.