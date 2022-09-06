SHS girls swimmers glide past Buffalo
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming team had a dual meet with Buffalo Saturday. The Lady Broncs outscored Buffalo 126-39. Sheridan won every race at the dual.
Lilyahna Hancock, Olivia Dannhaus, Jaylynn Morgan and Avery McMullen won the 200-yard medley relay by over 12 seconds. Sheridan’s Alexa Rambur won the 200-yard freestyle. Dannhaus won the 200-yard individual medley. Morgan defeated a dozen opponents in the 50-yard freestyle race. Maggie Turpin won 1-meter diving. Morgan also won the 100-yard butterfly. Hancock defeated eight competitors to win the 100-yard freestyle. Lady Bronc Marly Graham won the 500-yard freestyle. Dannhaus, Morgan, McMullen and Lilly Mountain won the 200-yard freestyle relay by over four seconds. Mountain narrowly won the 100-yard backstroke. Dannhaus won the 100-yard breaststroke. Sheridan won the 400-yard freestyle relay thanks to a team effort of Mountain, Alexa Rambur, Graham and Hancock.
The Sheridan girls swimming team next competes at the 4A Duals this Friday at Laramie at 4 p.m.
BHHS volleyball competes in gold bracket
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School volleyball team competed in the gold bracket at the Gillette Invitational after dominating Friday.
The Lady Rams were able to play schools in higher classes and finished in fourth place. Big Horn defeated Cheyenne Central 26-24, 25-21 in the first game. Big Horn then fell to Natrona County 25-22, 25-21, 25-15 just a day removed from defeating the Lady Mustangs. Big Horn lost in the third-place consolation game to Scottsbluff of Nebraska 25-15, 25-12.
The defending 2A champions face Lingle-Fort Laramie at home this Friday at 10 a.m. at the Big Horn Invitational.
Sheridan volleyball play Gillette Invitational
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team competed at the Gillette Invitational Saturday. The Lady Broncs started off strong with a 25-17, 25-23, 25-32 win over Cheyenne South. Sheridan then lost a pair of games. The Lady Broncs fell to Wheatland 25-18, 25-10 and lost to Newcastle 25-14, 25-22.
AC volleyball falls to Rock River
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team lost all three sets to Rock River 25-14, 25-20, 25-8. The Lady Panthers (1-2) play an away game this Friday against Kaycee at 3 p.m.
TRHS volleyball losses to Shoshoni
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School volleyball team lost to Shoshoni 25-21, 25-13, 15-7 in the Greybull Tournament. The Lady Eagles play an away game against Burlington this Saturday at 2 p.m.
Wyo Ag wins Don King Days
BIG HORN — The finals game of the Don King Days Polo Tournament was played Monday. Wyo Ag defeated Evergreen 5-3 to win the championship. Wyo Ag was played by Carter Nix, Rob Beckman, Catlin Dix and Quinn Evans. The MVP was DeeDee Connell of Evergreen and the best playing pony was “Chuck” played by Beckman.
Coca-Cola wins Clint Hoagland Memorial
BIG HORN — The Clint Hoagland Memorial, a subsidiary game of the Don King Days Polo Tournament was played Sunday morning.
Coca-Cola defeated Team Bay 6.5-4. Coca-Cola was played by Jim Ulibarri, Katie George, Will Johnston and Gillian Johnston. Gillian Johnston was the MVP of the game. The best playing pony was “CC” played by Orrin Connell of Team Bay.