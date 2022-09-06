Fall Preview SHS Swimming 005.jpg
Sheridan's Jaylynn Morgan swims the backstroke during practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHS girls swimmers glide past Buffalo 

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming team had a dual meet with Buffalo Saturday. The Lady Broncs outscored Buffalo 126-39. Sheridan won every race at the dual. 

