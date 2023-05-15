Tracksters compete at regionals
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County track and field athletes competed at regional track meets May 12-13.
Arvada-Clearmont, Big Horn and Tongue River high schools competed in the 1A/2A East Regional track meet in Torrington, and Sheridan High School competed in the 4A East Regional track meet at Thunder Basin High School.
ACHS' Ian Andreen finished ninth in the long jump, 14th in discus and 20th in shot put.
Top eight results for Sheridan County athletes are listed below. Top eight finishers qualify for state, as do prequalifying times and distances.
Girls 1A/2A
100-meter dash
• Sixth place (2A), Jeniah Lovingood, Tongue River, 13.61 seconds
• Fifth place (1A), Dellana Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont, 14.21
200-meter dash
• Sixth place, Kayla Manibuson, Tongue River, 28.68 seconds
400-meter dash
• Third place, Lexi Clark, Big Horn, 1 minute, 5.06 seconds
• Fifth place, Paxten Aksamit, Tongue River, 1:06.86
• Sixth place, Jazlyn Ryan, Tongue River, 1:08.69
800-meter dash
• Seventh place, Grace Perkins, Tongue River, 2 minutes, 41.84 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Second place, Grace Perkins, Tongue River, 6 minutes, 5.38 seconds
• Third place, Giuliana DeLuca, Big Horn, 6:9.02
• Fifth place, Aubrey Butler, Big Horn, 6:18.09
• Eighth place, Paige Zent, Big Horn, 6:30.28
3,200-meter run
• Second place, Grace Perkins, Tongue River, 13 minutes, 36.13 seconds
• Seventh place, Elizabeth Heser, Tongue River, 14:19.3
• Eighth place, Aubrey Butler, Big Horn, 14:19.64
100-meter hurdles
• Fifth place (1A), Dellana Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont, 18.52 seconds
• Eighth place (1A), Tylynn Smith, Arvada-Clearmont, 22.77
• Fourth place (2A), Jazlyn Ryan, Tongue River, 18 seconds
• Seventh place, Athena Stanton, Tongue River, 18.2
300-meter hurdles
• Second place, Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn, 48.77 seconds
• Fifth place, Kaitlyn Schultz, Big Horn, 54.21
4x400-meter relay
• Second place, Big Horn, 4 minutes, 25.8 seconds
• Third place, Tongue River, 4 minutes, 30.2 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• Second place, Big Horn, 1 minutes, 38.87 seconds
• Fifth place, Tongue River, 12:06.45
High jump
• Fourth place (1A), Dellana Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont, 4 feet, 6 inches
• Fifth place (2A), Lexi Clark, Big Horn, 4-8
• Seventh place (2A), Athena Stanton, Tongue River, 4-4
• Eighth place (2A), Athena Stanton, Tongue River, 56.03
Long jump
• Second place, Chaney Reish, Tongue River, 15 feet, 6.25 inches
• Third place, Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn, 15-05.5
• Seventh place, Kate Mohrmann, Big Horn, 14-06.5
• Eighth place, Ashley Billings, Big Horn, 14-4
Triple jump
• Second place, Kate Mohrmann, Big Horn, 33 feet, 2.25 inches
• Third place, Chaney Reish, Tongue River, 33
• Sixth place, Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn, 31-7.5
Discus
• Eighth place, Kamryn Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont, 85 feet, 11 inches
Shot put
• Third place (2A), Jeniah Lovingood, Tongue River, 32 feet, 3 inches
• Eighth place (1A), Kamryn Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont, 28-7
• Eighth place (1A), Kamryn Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont, 28 feet, 7 inches
Boys 1A/2A
100-meter dash
• First place, Gavin Stafford, Big Horn, 10.98 seconds
• Third place, Scott Arizona, Tongue River, 11.57
• Sixth place, Colter Hanft, Tongue River, 11.77
• Eighth place, Paul Lobdell, Big Horn, 12.03
200-meter dash
• Third place, Owen Petty, Big Horn, 24.28 seconds
• Fifth place, Alex Barker, Tongue River, 24.56
• Seventh place, Scott Arizona, Tongue River, 30.57
• Eighth place, Dawson Richards, Big Horn, 30.66
400-meter dash
• Fourth place, Gabe Schons, Big Horn, 54.3 seconds
• Seventh place, Owen Petty, Big Horn, 55.66
800-meter run
• First place, Al Spotted, Tongue River, 2 minutes, 5.54 seconds
• Third place, Ethan Alliot, Big Horn, 2:08.78
• Fourth place, Isaiah Cotes, Tongue River, 2:10.7
• Sixth place, Gabe Schons, Big Horn, 2:11.53
1,600-meter run
• First place, Al Spotted, Tongue River, 4 minutes, 42.79 seconds
• Third place, Isaiah Cotes, 4:59.14
• Sixth place, Caleb Vollmer, tongue River, 5:03.28
3,200-meter run
• First place, Al Spotted, Tongue River, 10 minutes, 43.36 seconds
• Fourth place, Isaiah Cotes, Tongue River, 11:30.61
• Eighth place, Cameron Guelde, Big Horn, 11:43.02
110-meter hurdles
• Second place, Caleb Gibson, Big Horn, 15.81 seconds
• Third place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 16.25
• Fourth place, Cole Kukuchka, Tongue River, 16.49
• Fifth place, Isaac Adsit, Big Horn, 16.76
• Seventh place, Kaden Hill, Tongue River, 17.07
300-meter hurdles
• Third place, Caleb Gibson, Big Horn, 43.15 seconds
• Fourth place, Cole Kukuchka, Tongue River, 44.02
• Sixth place, Caleb Vollmer, Tongue River, 44.71
• Seventh place, Isaac Adsit, Big Horn, 45.08
• Eighth place, Paul Lobdell, Big Horn, 45.68
4x400-meter relay
• Second place, Big Horn, 3 minutes, 37.65 seconds
• Fourth place, Tongue River, 3:45.02
4x800-meter relay
• Second place, Big Horn, 8 minutes, 53.05 seconds
• Fifth place, Tongue River, 9:14.34
High jump
• Third place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 5 feet, 10 inches
• Sixth place, Sander Moog, Big Horn, 5-6
• Eighth place, Toby Schons, Big Horn, 5-6
Long jump
• First place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 21 feet, 3 inches
• Second place, Javin Walker, Tongue River, 20-08.25
• Fifth place, Avon Barney, Big Horn, 20-01.5
Triple jump
• Second place, Caleb Kilbride, Tongue River, 42 feet, 11.5 inches
• Fourth place, Javin Walker, Tongue River, 40-06
Pole vault
• Sixth place, Isaac Adsit, Big Horn, 10 feet, 6 inches
Discus
• Second place, Cooper Garber, Big Horn, 145 feet, 8 inches
• Sixth place, Colter Hanft, Tongue River, 122-10
Shot put
• Second place, Cooper Garber, Big Horn, 45 feet, 5.75 inches
• Fourth place, Colter Hanft, Tongue River, 41-8
• Eighth place, Tongue River, 40-3.75
Girls 4A
100-meter dash
• First place, Addie Pendergast, Sheridan, 11.93 seconds
• Fourth place, Olivia Hardesty, Sheridan, 12.84 seconds
200-meter dash
• First place, Addie Pendergast, Sheridan, 24.54 seconds
400-meter dash
• Third place, Averi Sullivan, Sheridan, 1 minute, 1.93 seconds
800-meter run
• Eighth place, Maggie Turpin, Sheridan, 2 minutes 29.72 seconds
1,600-meter run
• Second place, Kayley Alicke, Sheridan, 5 minutes, 26.63 seconds
• Fifth place, Alexa Miller, Sheridan, 5:34.03
3,200-meter run
• Alexa Miller, Sheridan, 12 minutes, 4.07 seconds
100-meter hurdles
• Seventh place, Ruby Jacobs, Sheridan, 17.43 seconds
300-meter hurdles
• Third place, Loralai Ketner, Sheridan, 50.68 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• Third place, Sheridan, 4 minutes, 13.43 seconds
High jump
• Seventh place, Brooke Larsen, Sheridan, 4 feet, 11 inches
Long jump
• Third place, Ellen Brown, Sheridan, 16 feet, 6.75 inches
• Seventh place, Taygen Wilson, Sheridan, 15-05.25
• Eighth place, Lilly Charest, Sheridan, 15-4.5
Triple jump
• Sixth place, Taygen Wilson, Sheridan, 32 feet, 1.5 inches
• Eighth place, Ellen Brown, Sheridan, 31 feet, 8 inches
Pole vault
• Third place, Lilly Charest, Sheridan, 10 feet, 6 inches
Discus
• First place, Josie Ankney, Sheridan, 114 feet
• Fifth place, Jaylynn Morgan, Sheridan, 105-1
Shot put
• First place, Nora Butler, Sheridan, 42 fet, 9.75 inches
• Second place, Josie Ankney, Sheridan, 42-3.25
• Sixth place, Tennyson Lewallen, Sheridan, 37-5
Boys 4A
100-meter dash
• Fifth place, Chance Morris, Sheridan, 11.16 seconds
200-meter dash
• Fourth place, Chance Morris, Sheridan, 23.07 seconds
400-meter dash
• Eighth place, Aiden Roth, Sheridan, time not accurately listed
1,600-meter run
• Third place, Austin Akers, Sheridan, 4 minutes, 35.02 seconds
3,200-meter run
• Fifth place, Shaun Gonda, Sheridan, 10 minutes, 48.35 seconds
• Seventh place, Jacob Alicke, Sheridan, 10:52.77
110-meter hurdles
• Fourth place, Garrett Otto, Sheridan, 15.44 seconds
• Seventh place, Cameron Perez, Sheridan, 16.04
300-meter hurdles
• Second place, Aiden O'Leary, Sheridan, 41.61 seconds
4x400-meter relay
• Second place, Sheridan, 3 minutes, 30.09 seconds
4x800-meter relay
• First place, Sheridan, 8 minutes, 17.2 seconds
Pole vault
• Third place, Landrum Wiley, Sheridan, 13 feet, 6 inches
Discus
• Third place, Simon Tengesdal, Sheridan, 132 feet, 5 inches
• Fifth place, Josh Davis, Sheridan, 123-7
Shot put
• Fifth place, JonHenry Justice, Sheridan, 49 feet, 0.5 inches
SHS soccer teams finish regionals
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys soccer teams finished regionals hosting the event this year.
The boys beat Laramie 2-1 Saturday to finish in third place at regionals. The Broncs will be the No. 3 East seed, facing No. 2 West Natrona County Thursday at 9 a.m. at Rock Springs High School.
The girls lost to Laramie 3-2 Saturday for fourth place at regionals. The Lady Broncs will be the No. 4 East seed, facing No. 1 West Jackson Hole 4 p.m. Thursday at Rock Springs Junior High School.
2A golfers finish spring season
DAYTON — Tongue River and Big Horn high school golf teams finished their spring seasons at the Powder Horn Conference tournament.
Tongue River's Braxton Tremain finished second in the Powder Horn Conference with a two-day total of 171. Eagle Liam O'Harra finished fourth with a two-day 176.
The Lady Eagles' Annie Keller finished fourth with a two-day total of 196. Baylie May finished seventh with a 206, and Savannah Tremain tied for 10th with a 236.
Teams returns for the fall season in August.
LAX finishes regular season
SHERIDAN — Mavericks Lacrosse girls and boys teams finished their regular season action last weekend.
The Lady Mavs hosted their home tournament at the former Normative Services Academy, Inc. Saturday.
The Mavericks played three games to make up for weather cancellations earlier in the season, facing Cody, Butte and Bozeman.
The boys lost to Cody 10-8, lost ot Butte 12-5 and lost to Bozeman 9-5.
"Some starters and key players were out this weekend due to injury, so we are optimistic about a better result at the state tournament next weekend in Bozeman," head coach JR Wright said.
The boys finished their regular season 5-6, ranked fifth in their division.
The boys and girls compete at State May 19-21 in Bozeman.
Rodeoers compete in Gillette
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School rodeo athletes competed in Gillette Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday
Sheridan's Abagail Olson finished 10th in barrels, 32nd in breakaway, 16th in goat tying and second in pole bending.
Sheridan's Deblin Cole finished 38th in breakaway roping, 20th in goat tying and 13th in pole bending.
Clearmont's Karina Mysse finished ninth in goat tying.
Parkman's Cooper Justus finished fifth in boys cutting.
Sheridan's Nicholas Albrecht finished 66th in team roping.
Sunday
Olson finished sixth in barrels, 17th in breakaway, 11th in goat tying and 36th in pole bending.
Cole finished 27th in barrels, 39th in breakaway and eighth in goat tying.
Mysse finished sixth in girls cutting.
Justus finished fourth in boys cutting.
Albrecht finished 28th in team roping.
Individuals will compete in Casper May 19-20.