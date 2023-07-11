Kutz family dominates tennis tourney
SHERIDAN — The Bill Brooks Memorial Tennis Tournament was played Saturday and Sunday at Sheridan High School. Julia Kutz defeated Lisa Kutz (6-2, 6-3) in the women’s singles final. Ethan Kutz beat Quinton Suska (6-3, 6-1) to claim the mens singles final. Julia Kutz and Ethan Kutz also won the mixed doubles final Sunday.
Big Horn Polo hosts pair of games Sunday
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted the BGM Productions Trophy game and the Perry Trailer Sales Cup Sunday afternoon.
Hair Skin Lounge narrowly defeated Powder Horn Realty 9-8. Trent Passini won MVP and “V-8 with Patrick Caines won best playing pony.
WYTX beat Century 21 8-5 in the Perry Trailer Sales Cup. Will Johnston of WYTX took MVP and “Madonna” with Carlos Galindo was the best playing pony.
Polo Friday Night Lights
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted the Friday Night Lights July 7. Wyo Ag and Rancho Mucho Dinero played to a 4-all tie.
Speedway hosts races
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Speedway hosted a weekly Sunday race July 9.
Andrew Adams placed first in the 10-lap sport compact race. Dean Larson won the modular four feature. Bart Taylor won a 15-lap modified race. Tony Leiker took first in the 20-lap modular race. Troy Cepak Jr. was victorious in the 30-lap street stock race. Eli Davidson won the quarter midget feature. Braxxton Harmon claimed first in the 20-lap quarter midget race.