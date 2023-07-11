Kutz family dominates tennis tourney 

SHERIDAN — The Bill Brooks Memorial Tennis Tournament was played Saturday and Sunday at Sheridan High School. Julia Kutz defeated Lisa Kutz (6-2, 6-3) in the women’s singles final. Ethan Kutz beat Quinton Suska (6-3, 6-1) to claim the mens singles final. Julia Kutz and Ethan Kutz also won the mixed doubles final Sunday. 

