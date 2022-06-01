Troopers compete in Gillette tournament
SHERIDAN — American Legion Sheridan Troopers baseball competed in a tournament in Gillette May 27-28, ending the weekend 2-1.
The Troopers faced Gillette Friday and won 7-3 in a league game.
Then, in Saturday games, Sheridan lost to Bozeman, Montana, 6-5 and beat Jackson 8-5 in two league games.
The Troopers play again Saturday in a doubleheader in Powell.
Jets host doubleheader Saturday
SHERIDAN — The American Legion Sheridan Jets baseball team hosted the Billings, Montana, Expos #2 Saturday at Ernie Rotellini Field.
In game one, the hosts lost 13-12. The second game's score was unavailable.
The Jets head back onto the field Thursday for a doubleheader against the Gillette Rustlers at 5 and 7 p.m.
Local rodeo athletes find weekend success
SHERIDAN — Sheridan rodeo athletes competed at the Johnson County Fairgrounds May 28-29 for the Sheridan and Buffalo home rodeos.
Saturday results
Sheridan's Abagail Olson finished in first place in barrel racing with a time of 17.645 seconds; received a no time in breakaway roping; finished 15th in goat tying with a time of 12.22 seconds; and finished 21st in pole bending with a time of 26.5 seconds.
Sheridan's Tavy Leno finished first in breakaway roping with a time of 3.64 seconds; finished 14th in goat tying with a time of 12.08 seconds; and received a no time in team roping as the header.
Sheridan's Deblin Cole finished 23rd in barrels with a time of 19.368 seconds; received a no time in breakaway roping; finished 13th in goat tying with a time of 11.37 seconds and finished 10th in pole bending with a time of 22.12 seconds.
Sheridan's Amia Koltiska finished 25th in barrels with a time of 19.542 seconds; and finished 30th in pole bending with a time of 32.561 seconds.
Dayton's Mackenzie Wood finished 34th in barrel racing with a time of 22.963 seconds; and finished 31st in pole bending with a time of 34.685 seconds.
Clearmont's Norris Graves finished third in saddle bronc with a score of 55.
Arvada's Chance Sorenson finished first in steer wrestling with a time of 5.52 seconds.
Sheridan's Nicholas Albrecht earned a no time in team roping as a heeler.
Sunday results
Sheridan's Abagail Olson finished in first place in barrel racing with a time of 17.482 seconds; received a no time in breakaway roping; finished 16th in goat tying with a time of 15.92 seconds; and finished fifth in pole bending with a time of 21.256 seconds.
Sheridan's Tavy Leno finished seventh in breakaway roping with a time of 4.35 seconds; finished first in goat tying with a time of 6.79 seconds; and finished 11th in team roping with a time of 14.73 as a header.
Sheridan's Deblin Cole received a no time in breakaway roping; received a no time in goat tying; and finished seventh in pole bending with a time of 21.945 seconds.
Sheridan's Amia Koltiska received a no time in pole bending.
Dayton's Mackenzie Wood finished 24th in pole bending with a time of 29.518 seconds.
Clearmont's Norris Graves received a no time in saddle bronc.
Arvada's Chance Sorenson received a no time in steer wrestling;
Sheridan's Nicholas Albrecht received a no time in team roping as a heeler.
Parkman's Cooper Justus finished second in reined cow horse with a time of 143.5 points.