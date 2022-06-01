Jets v Billings Expos 005.jpg
The Jets' Lathe Brown (16) slides into second to beat the tag during play against the Billings Expos Saturday, May 28, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Troopers compete in Gillette tournament

SHERIDAN — American Legion Sheridan Troopers baseball competed in a tournament in Gillette May 27-28, ending the weekend 2-1. 

The Troopers faced Gillette Friday and won 7-3 in a league game. 

Then, in Saturday games, Sheridan lost to Bozeman, Montana, 6-5 and beat Jackson 8-5 in two league games. 

The Troopers play again Saturday in a doubleheader in Powell. 

 

Jets host doubleheader Saturday

SHERIDAN — The American Legion Sheridan Jets baseball team hosted the Billings, Montana, Expos #2 Saturday at Ernie Rotellini Field. 

In game one, the hosts lost 13-12. The second game's score was unavailable. 

The Jets head back onto the field Thursday for a doubleheader against the Gillette Rustlers at 5 and 7 p.m.

 

Local rodeo athletes find weekend success

SHERIDAN — Sheridan rodeo athletes competed at the Johnson County Fairgrounds May 28-29 for the Sheridan and Buffalo home rodeos. 

Saturday results

Sheridan's Abagail Olson finished in first place in barrel racing with a time of 17.645 seconds; received a no time in breakaway roping; finished 15th in goat tying with a time of 12.22 seconds; and finished 21st in pole bending with a time of 26.5 seconds. 

Sheridan's Tavy Leno finished first in breakaway roping with a time of 3.64 seconds; finished 14th in goat tying with a time of 12.08 seconds; and received a no time in team roping as the header. 

Sheridan's Deblin Cole finished 23rd in barrels with a time of 19.368 seconds; received a no time in breakaway roping; finished 13th in goat tying with a time of 11.37 seconds and finished 10th in pole bending with a time of 22.12 seconds. 

Sheridan's Amia Koltiska finished 25th in barrels with a time of 19.542 seconds; and finished 30th in pole bending with a time of 32.561 seconds. 

Dayton's Mackenzie Wood finished 34th in barrel racing with a time of 22.963 seconds; and finished 31st in pole bending with a time of 34.685 seconds. 

Clearmont's Norris Graves finished third in saddle bronc with a score of 55. 

Arvada's Chance Sorenson finished first in steer wrestling with a time of 5.52 seconds. 

Sheridan's Nicholas Albrecht earned a no time in team roping as a heeler. 

Sunday results

Sheridan's Abagail Olson finished in first place in barrel racing with a time of 17.482 seconds; received a no time in breakaway roping; finished 16th in goat tying with a time of 15.92 seconds; and finished fifth in pole bending with a time of 21.256 seconds. 

Sheridan's Tavy Leno finished seventh in breakaway roping with a time of 4.35 seconds; finished first in goat tying with a time of 6.79 seconds; and finished 11th in team roping with a time of 14.73 as a header. 

Sheridan's Deblin Cole received a no time in breakaway roping; received a no time in goat tying; and finished seventh in pole bending with a time of 21.945 seconds. 

Sheridan's Amia Koltiska received a no time in pole bending. 

Dayton's Mackenzie Wood finished 24th in pole bending with a time of 29.518 seconds. 

Clearmont's Norris Graves received a no time in saddle bronc. 

Arvada's Chance Sorenson received a no time in steer wrestling; 

Sheridan's Nicholas Albrecht received a no time in team roping as a heeler. 

Parkman's Cooper Justus finished second in reined cow horse with a time of 143.5 points. 

