Generic Baseball photo

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Troopers clinch top seed 

SHERIDAN — On the road, the Sheridan Troopers baseball team split a doubleheader with the Cheyenne Sixers Monday evening. The Troopers lost 6-3 in game one and finished the series with a 4-2 win. 

