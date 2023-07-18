Troopers clinch top seed
SHERIDAN — On the road, the Sheridan Troopers baseball team split a doubleheader with the Cheyenne Sixers Monday evening. The Troopers lost 6-3 in game one and finished the series with a 4-2 win.
Sheridan opened game one with a 3-0 lead but the Sixers rallied with four runs in the fifth inning. The Troopers returned the favor in game two. Sheridan scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the game and claim the No. 1 seed for next week’s AA state tournament in Jackson.
Sheridan finished the regular season (40-20, 13-1 in conference). The Troopers play a team to be determined to open postseason play.
Polo Club hosts Friday Night Lights
SHERIDAN — Got Yer Back defeated Rancho Mucho Dinero Friday evening, winning 6-5 at the Big Horn Equestrian grounds. The winning team was made of Stella Dalton, Rafa Krewczyk, Cruz Bilbao, Jess Keneally and Frankie Bilbao.
BHPC hosts Eaton’s Cup and WYO Rodeo Cup
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted a pair of games Sunday afternoon.
Powder Horn Realty defeated Century 21, winning 7-6. The MVP was Fern Mcildowie of Powder Horn Realty. The best playing pony was “Chispa” owned by Joe Filtzsimons, played by Kim Warren of Century 21.
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Cup followed. Big Horn Beverage defeated Hair Skin Lounge 7-6. The MVP was Kaile Roos of Hair Skin Lounge. The best playing pony was “June Bug” owned by G-String Polo Ponies, played by Alfonso Pieres of Hair Skin Lounge.