Competitive polo games played at equestrian center
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Polo Club hosted a pair of games Sunday.
Powder Horn Realty defeated Sheridan Seed Co. 12-11. The MVP was Avery Evans of Powder Horn Realty. The Best Playing Pony was “Miralla” played by Philipp Kampshoff.
In game two, Java Moon beat Century 21 5-3. Cruz Bilbao, Joe Bob Lequerica, Lily Lequerica and Santos Teves were named All-Stars. The Best Playing Pony was “High Noon” owned by Chrys Beal and played by Lily Lequerica of Century 21.
Speedway hosts racing features
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Speedway hosted a series of auto races Sunday.
Among the winners were Troy Cepak (street stock), Joey Price (modified) and Tony Leiker (midwest modifieds).
The summer series continues Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.