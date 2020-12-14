Sheridan boys swimming and diving finishes first at Boys COVID Sprint Classic, second at Pentathlon
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Broncs swimming and diving team finished first at the Boys COVID Sprint Classic Friday in Gillette and second at the Gillette Pentathlon Saturday.
The Broncs scored a winning 432 points compared to second-place Thunder Basin’s 288 Friday, and Sheridan finished second with 122 points to Kelly Walsh’s 316 Saturday.
Sheridan’s A and B 200-yard medley relays finished second and third Friday, as Bryson Shosten, Luca Sinclair, Troy Waugh and Ben Patten swam a 1:53.81 and Aiden Milne, Coleman Hanchett, Jarret Thompson and Skyler Mayo swam a 2:00.72.
The Broncs A team won the 200-yard freestyle event, and Mayo, Shosten, Patten and Isaac Otto swam a 1:38.41.
The Broncs swept the top three in the 200-yard freestyle event with Shosten leading Sheridan with a 2:03.08 time. Otto finished second with a time of 2:04.61 and Thompson swam a 2:11.54 to place third.
The 100-yard freestyle race produced similar results, as Otto won the event by swimming a 54.03, Patten swam a 54.24 to place second and Shosten finished third with a time of 56.76.
In the 100-yard individual medley, Sinclair placed third for Sheridan with a time of 1:09.52.
Patten placed second in the 50-yard freestyle and Mayo placed third with times of 23.86 and 24.92, respectively. In the 50-yard butterfly, Waugh finished third with a 29.41 time.
Tobey Green placed second in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 31.28, while Hanchett placed third in the 50-yard breaststroke with a 31.76 time.
On Saturday, Sheridan had a couple swimmers qualify for the 4A state meet, as Otto swam a 53.47 in the 100-yard freestyle event to beat the 54.00 qualification benchmark. Patten swam a 24.31 in the 50-yard freestyle to beat the 24.49 4A qualifying time.
Sheridan welcomes Buffalo, Thunder Basin and Campbell County to the junior high school at 4 p.m. Tuesday for its first home meet of the season.
Sheridan wrestling sweeps opening weekend decisively
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan wrestling team traveled to the Cody and Powell duals Friday and Saturday, beating all five of the teams they competed against. Below are the results:
Sheridan vs. Worland: 63-18
- 113 — Kolten Powers over Wyatt Dickinson by pin (2:43)
- 120 — Landon Wood over Kobe Swain by pin (1:57)
- 126 — Ross Goncalves (Worland) over Dylan Goss by pin (3:18)
- 132 — Kein Anderson (Worland) over Cameron Sanburn by pin (3:11)
- 138 — Hunter Goodwin over Gullian Comstock by pin (1:11)
- 145 — Reese Osborne over Colton Woffinden by pin (1:00)
- 152 — Aaron Carver (Worland) over Terran Grooms by pin (0:43)
- 160 — Colson Coon over Luke Goncalves by pin (4:00)
- 170 — Hayden Crow over Josh Rose by pin (2:49)
- 182 — Brock Steel over Lane McBee by pin (3:57)
- 195 — Aiden Selcher over Ralph Moreno by sudden victory (6-4)
- 220 — Quinton Mangus over Christian Peterson by pin (1:34)
- 285 — Justin Vela over Koby Tigner by pin (1:13)
Sheridan vs. Cody 69-7
- 106 — Cole Riesen over Taylor Baggs by decision (8-2)
- 113 — Kolten Powers over Ty Peterson by pin
- 126 — Dylan Goss over Kash Merritt by pin
- 132 — Micah Grant (Cody) over Cameron Sanburn by pin
- 138 — Hunter Goodwin over Gavin Vance by pin
- 145 — Dane Steel over Kale Mickelson by pin
- 152 — Terran Grooms over Brady Deming by pin
- 160 — Colson Coon over Jackson Wood by pin
- 170 — Hayden Crow over Grayson Beaudrie by pin
- 182 — Brock Steel over Keaton Stone by pin
- 195 — Jace Grant (Cody) over Aiden Selcher by major decision (11-1)
- 220 — Quinton Mangus over Jonas Mickelson by pin
- 285 — Justin Vela over Danny Becker by pin
Sheridan vs. Riverton: 64-15
- 106 — Cole Riesen over Jon Hernendez by major decision (10-2)
- 113 — Kolten Powers over Brad Conelly by pin
- 126 — Drew Lynch (Riverton) over Dylan Goss by decision (7-4)
- 132 — Dalton Leach (Riverton) over Cameron Sanburn by pin
- 138 — Hunter Goodwin over Elijah Hernandez by pin
- 145 — Reese Osborne over Rhett Stover by pin
- 152 — Terran Grooms over Kaden Graham by pin
- 160 — Colson Coon over Donald Grosch by pin
- 170 — Hayden Crow over Tray Hyatt by pin
- 182 — Brock Steel over Jayden Buchholtz by pin
- 195 — Kade Gantenbein (Riverton) over Aiden Selcher by pin
- 220 — Quinton Mangus over Zaryc Prosser by pin
- 285 — Justin Vela over Lyric Gordon by pin
Sheridan vs. Lander Valley: 75-6
- 106 — Cole Riesen over Coaltyn Laird by pin (0:59)
- 113 — Kolten Powers over Aiden Miller by pin (0:30)
- 126 — Dylan Goss over Chad Snyder by pin (2:38)
- 132 — Charles Snyder (Lander Valley) over Cameron Sanburn by pin (1:12)
- 138 — Hunter Goodwin over Paxton Rees by pin (0:29)
- 145 — Dane Steel over Gabe Harris by pin (3:00)
- 152 — Nahir Aguirre over Conor Carey by pin (1:12)
- 160 — Colson Coon over John Whitley by pin (0:49)
- 182 — Brock Steel over Jack Sweeney by pin (5:28)
- 285 — Justin Vela over Cody Cunningham by decision (6-2)
Sheridan vs. Powell: 69-12
- 126 — Dylan Goss over Weston Thomas by pin (1:18)
- 132 — Emma Karhu (Powell) over Cameron Sanburn by pin (4:42)
- 138 — Hunter Goodwin over Brent Childers by pin (1:01)
- 145 — Reese Osborne over Jack van Norman by pin (1:28)
- 152 — Seth Horton (Powell) over Terran Grooms by pin (2:17)
- 160 — Colson Coon over Carter Gines by pin (0:40)
- 170 — Hayden Crow over Stetson Davis by pin (0:26)
- 182 — Brock Steel over Lannon Brazelton by pin (1:13)
- 195 — Aiden Selcher over Karson Lamb by decision (8-6)
- 285 — Justin Vela over Nevan McDonald by pin (0:26)
The Broncs will travel to Worland Friday and Kelly Walsh Saturday but return home for its home meet at 10 a.m. next Tuesday.
Big Horn boys basketball drops season-opener to Lovell
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team fell to the Lovell Bulldogs 65-41 Friday. The 2A Rams are now 0-1, though the Bulldogs play in the 3A class.
The Rams will host another 3A opponent in the Buffalo High School Bison at 4 p.m. Thursday in their home-opener.
Lady Rams fall 43-20 to Lovell in season-opener
BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team traveled to Lovell Friday to play the 3A Bulldogs in its season-opener. The 2A Lady Rams lost 43-20 and fall to 0-1.
Big Horn travels to Buffalo to play the 3A Bison at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tongue River Eagles win Herder Classic in Lusk
DAYTON — The Tongue River boys basketball team traveled to Lusk to play Kaycee and Niobrara County high schools Friday, beating the 1A Buckaroos 55-46 and the 2A Tigers 63-46.
“We are really proud how the boys battled and ground out some wins to start the season,” head coach Tyler Hanson said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “We will look to continue improving and build on this weekend.”
The Eagles’ junior varsity programs also won both of its games Friday, as Tongue River’s basketball teams started the season collectively 4-0.
The Eagles started slow against Kaycee, falling behind 15-7 in the first quarter and ending the half down 30-22. But Tongue River battled to out-score Kaycee 14-7 and 19-9 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to win 55-46.
Eli Cummins led the team with 14 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter, and Javin Walker finished with 10 points as did Brant Bockman and Nate Guimond.
Against Lusk, the Eagles outscored the Tigers 20-14 in the first quarter and ended the half up 31-26. Playing a closer game in the third quarter to finish ahead 42-32, Tongue River put up 21 points in the final frame to win 63-46.
Walker led the Eagles with 15 points and Greg Bolds finished with 10, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
Tongue River (2-0) hosts Greybull (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tongue River girls basketball beats Lusk, falls to Kaycee at Triangular
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team traveled to Kaycee to play the Buckaroos and the Niobrara County (Lusk) Tigers in the Kaycee Basketball Girls Triangular Friday.
The Lady Eagles beat Lusk 36-32 to start the day but lost 53-41 to Kaycee.
Tongue River hosts Greybull at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in its home-opener.
Tongue River wrestling beats Dubois 36-24
DAYTON — The Tongue River wrestling team opened its season against Dubois High School Saturday, winning 36-24. Below are the results:
Tongue River vs. Dubois
- 113 — Connor Morris over Daniel Grubb by pin
- 120 — Aidan Collingwood over Brian McKenzie by pin
- 126 — Payton Bastrom over Gage Gleim by pin
- 132 — Isaac Struna (Dubois) over Austin Sticka by pin
- 138 — Hunter O’Neal over Kaleb Glein by pin
- 145 — Zach Cook over Saven Smith by pin
- 152 — Wyatt Trembly (Dubois) over James McKenzie by pin
- 160 — James Dowd (Dubois) over James McKenzie by pin
- 170 — Noah Manevol over Hayden Howard by disqualification
The Eagles next compete when they travel to Sundance Friday.
Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers lose to Thunder Basin sophomores
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball team dropped its season-opener 49-22 to the Thunder Basin High School sophomore team.
The Lady Panthers host Ten Sleep at 3:30 p.m. Friday in their home-opener.