SHS blanks Cody in season opener
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team defeated Cody 2-0 on the road Saturday.
Dane Steel scored the lone goal in the first half in the 45th minute. Huib Verbeek netted the other goal in the 70th minute. The Broncs dominated possession with 75%. Sheridan outshot Cody 11-1.
The Broncs next faces South in Cheyenne Friday evening.
Sheridan falls to Fillies
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team lost to Cody on the road Saturday, falling 7-3.
Kayleigh Thomas netted a goal for the Lady Broncs and Emma Prior scored a pair of goals as well. Sheridan plays at Cheyenne South Friday evening.
College rodeo back in action
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team competed in its first competition of 2023 over the weekend in Gillette.
The Generals mens team finished in sixth place out of 10 rodeo teams. The Lady Generals placed fourth out of eight teams. The University of Wyoming took first in mens and womens.
Sheridan’s Coby Johnson was a standout winning bull riding with a score of 69. Kristen Lee Vander Voort also place first in barrel racing with a score of 27.39.
Bracket competition in full swing
SHERIDAN — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament ended its first weekend of play Sunday night. The Sheridan Press College Hoops Challenge is heated and has a competitive leaderboard.
Tongue River girls basketball head coach Amanda Cummins is in first place on the VIP board with 84 points. The Lady Eagles coach has Kansas winning the national championship, who has been eliminated. Cummins is currently bested by five users from Wyoming, Florida and Pennsylvania.
The overall leader is from Wyoming and has 92 points and selected Creighton as their champion over the University of Connecticut, which both have advanced to the Sweet 16.
The winner will win up to $1,400 in prizes from ERA Carroll Realty Co., Inc., The Warehouse Gastropub and Visionary Broadband.