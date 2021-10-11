Sheridan swim hosts Kelly Walsh
SHERIDAN — Sheridan swim edged Kelly Walsh 92-91 in a home dual Saturday at Sheridan Junior High School.
The Lady Broncs won seven of the 12 events.
Junior Olivia Dannhaus (200-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke) and senior Isabel Cleland (200-meter individual medley and 100-meter backstroke) each won two races.
With 390 points, senior Maggie Moseley claimed the top spot in 1-meter diving.
Junior Jaylynn Morgan finished first in the 100-meter butterfly, and senior Abbie Walton won the 400-meter freestyle.
The Lady Broncs will travel to the Gillette Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Tongue River cross-country runs in Powell
DAYTON — The Tongue River cross-country team competed in the Pinnacle Bank Powell High School Invitational Friday. The Eagles ranked sixth out of eight qualifying teams, and the Lady Eagles finished fifth out of five teams.
Two Tongue River boys placed in the top 10. Wyatt Ostler was fifth, and Al Spotted was ninth. Maddy Hill crossed the finish line seventh on the girls side to lead the Lady Eagles.
Tongue River will head to Hulett for regionals Friday.