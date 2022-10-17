SHS swim competes at Laramie Invite
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming team competed at the Laramie Invitational Saturday. The Lady Broncs finished in eighth place out of 17 teams.
Sheridan’s 200-yard medley team consisting of Olivia Dannhaus, Jaylynn Morgan, Avery McMullen and Lilly Mountain finished fifth out of 49 teams. Dannhaus also finished third in the 100-yard breast stroke out of 58 swimmers.
The Lady Broncs will compete at their conference meet in Gillette Oct. 21-22.
SHS volleyball falls to Laramie
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team was swept by Laramie at home Saturday. The Lady Broncs (6-19) fell 25-22, 25-15, 25-13.
The loss halted their two-game winning streak.
Sheridan travels to face Campbell County Friday, Oct. 21. at 6 p.m.
TR volleyball loses interclass matchup
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School volleyball team fell to 1A opponent Riverside at home Saturday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 11-25.)
Tongue River travels to Wright Friday, Oct. 21 for a match at 4 p.m.
AC splits contests
CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont volleyball team split a pair of games at Midwest High School Saturday.
The Lady Panthers fell to Midwest 3-1 (21-25, 25-17, 18-25, 23-25.) Arvada-Clearmont swept H.E.M. (25-23, 25-18, 25-21.) The Lady Panthers travel to Hulett Friday, Oct. 21 for a 1 p.m. start.
Hawks drop pair to foe
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey team dropped a pair of games against rival Gillette Friday and Saturday night. The Hawks (3-7) fell to the Wild at home Friday night 11-2. Sheridan then traveled to Gillette the following night and lost 5-3. The Wild outshot the Hawks 60-27 in the second game. TeeJay Torgrimson scored a pair of goals for the Hawks Saturday night.
The Hawks travel to Bozeman Oct. 21-22.