SHS swimming and diving beat Rock Springs, lose to Laramie, Green River
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys swimming and diving team beat Rock Springs High School with a score of 107 points to 69 points on Friday.
However, the school came up short against Laramie High School (128 points to 55 points) and Green River High School (110 points to 75 points).
Skyler Mayo was the team’s newest state qualifier in the 50-yard freestyle event with a qualifying time of 24 seconds. Mayo took sixth in the event.
The team of Mayo, Bryston Shosten, Isaac Otto and Ben Patten took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1 minute and 37 seconds.
Tobey Green took second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute and 2 seconds.
The team of Green, Troy Waugh, Coleman Hanchett and Mayo took third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute and 51 seconds.
The team of Hanchett, Otto, Patten and Shosten took third in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes and 46 seconds.
Tongue River wrestling beats Thermopolis, Buffalo
DAYTON — The Tongue River Wrestling team emerged victorious in two duals on Jan. 29.
The team beat Thermopolis 41 to 38, and Buffalo 36 to 33.
Coach CJ Scholl said he was proud of how his team performed.
“ (We) did not wrestle our best in the first dual against Thermop, and (I) asked the boys to step up and wrestle with pride,” Scholl said. “They came out swinging against Buffalo for a barn burner of a dual (which came) down to the last match of the night.”
The Eagles are back on the mat at Wright Saturday.
NA3HL Sheridan Hawks beat Bozeman 8-5, win 23rd in a row
SHERIDAN — The North American 3 Hockey League Sheridan Hawks’ winning streak remains intact after they beat the Bozeman Icedogs 8-5 at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center Friday night. The Hawks’ win is the team’s 23rd in a row, as they push their record to 24-1 and remain on top of the Frontier Division and the league.
Newcomer Nick Wieben scored two goals in the victory, and the forward added an assist for good measure. Forward Jacob Cummings led Sheridan in points, however, with four assists on the night.
Defenseman Dakota Kott’s goal at 6:55 of the third period would be the eventual game-winner and his sixth of the season. Goaltender James Downie stopped 26 of the 31 shots he faced.
The Hawks donned custom lavender jerseys for the contest, as they are holding a jersey auction to benefit Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center and forward Tony Brings’ family. Sheridan will wear the jerseys again Saturday, when it finishes its two-game series against the Bozeman Icedogs at 7:30 p.m.