Broncs golfers perform well in Cheyenne
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan girls and boys golf teams played a two-day tournament at the Cheyenne Fall Invitational Thursday and Friday.
Sheridan’s Samantha Spielman was the top female golfer at the tournament. Spielman scored a 76 in day one, and 74 in day two for a total score of 150. The Lady Broncs finished second place out of eight teams. Shelbi Gardner placed in seventh with a 162. Camryn Wagner and Gabi Wright followed with 163.
The boys golf team came in fourth place out of 11 teams. Brock Owings placed third overall with 148. Only two golfers were ahead of him, shooting 147s. Garrett Spielman finished with a score of 148 for fourth place. Foster Ulin placed in 24th place out of 54 golfers with a score of 172. Brian Mathis placed in 29th place with a score of 175.
SHS tennis teams compete in Casper, dominate Natrona County
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School tennis teams competed in Casper Friday morning against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools.
Jake Woodrow lost his match against Kelly Walsh’s Owen Putnam 2-6, 1-6. Sheridan’s Peter Jost fell to Isaac Mamot 5-7, 0-6. The doubles teams shined against the Trojans. Huib Verbeek and Landis Zebrowski won their doubles match 6-3, 7-5. Luca Sinclair and Peter LaRosa won in a battle 1-6, 7(7), 6(4), 6-1. Aaron Bujans and Dylan Thunder made a clear sweep, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
Kelly Walsh continued singles success against the Lady Broncs. Sydni Bilyeu dropped her match 1-6, 6-3, 3-6. Gabby Rabon also lost a close game 6-4, 2-6, 2-6. Sheridan won two of three doubles matches against the Lady Trojans. Ali Ligocki and Mia Rabon won 7(7), 6(4), 6-2. Madi Katschke and Ella Bilyeu lost 1-6, 4-6. May Lawson and Brooke Alexander won a game for the Lady Broncs, 7(7), 6(4).
The Lady Broncs then dominated Natrona County. The Sheridan girls tennis team won every match. Sydni Bilyeu won her game 6-1, 7-6. Gabby Rabon cruised to an easy 6-0, 6-0 victory. Mia Rabon and Ligocki won their double matches 6-1, 6-1. Katschke and Ella Bilyeu pulled out a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Lawson and Alexander were perfect in a 6-0, 6-0 win.
The Sheridan boys tennis team also dominated the Mustangs, winning every game. Woodrow won his singles matches 6-1, 6-4. Jost beat his opponent 3-6, 6-3, 6-0. Huib Verbeek and Zebrowski prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in their doubles matches. LaRosa and Sinclair won 6-3, 6-2.
The Sheridan tennis teams will next battle in a state meet in Gillette Sept. 23.